Man kills brother in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man shot dead his brother over a petty issue in Muhib Banda on Friday, police said.One Abdur Rehman reported to the police that his brother Naeemullah, after exchanging harsh words, fired at his brother Abdullah, leaving him dead on the spot. The accused fled the scene. The police registered the case and started investigation.
