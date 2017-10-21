Probe committee asks KGMC Dean to be vigilant in future

Fake doctor scandal at HMC

PESHAWAR: A three-member inquiry committee, constituted by Medical Director of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Professor Shehzad Akbar Khan to investigate reports about a fake trainee medical officer, on Friday recommended that Dean of Khyber Girls Medical College (KGMC) should be cautioned for his negligence and asked him to remain vigilant in future.

The committee comprised of Prof Dr Sheraz Jamal, Prof Dr Zahid Aman and Prof AH Amir. The committee, led by Prof Sheraz Jamal submitted the report to the hospital administration in 24 hours.

Prof Shehzad Akbar formed the committee after reports surfaced in the media that a fake doctor managed to work as TMO in HMC and drew salary for two years. The HMC administration and Dean KGMC Prof Dr Noor Wazir were embarrassed as the alleged fake doctor was said to have worked in latter’s Medical A unit.

The reports and alleged fake credentials of the same person identified as “Dr” Qudratullah Shah Wazir first went viral on social media and then were highlighted by the mainstream media.

Some of the doctors and political rivals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) made fun of the issue and challenged claims of PTI leadership of bringing a change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The inquiry committee investigated the issue and found that Qudratullah, didn’t come to the hospital through the HMC administration. Also, the committee noted that Qudratullah was not enrolled in the record of TMOs. It found that he was never paid salary as TMO but he somehow managed to exploit trust of a senior physician in the hospital.

The inquiry committee investigated around 30 staff members, including doctors, paramedics of Medical A unit, headed by Prof Noor Wazir.According to sources, Qudratullah Shah Wazir, 30, would visit different units, particularly Medical A unit in the absence of senior doctors and posed as TMO.

There were also reports that he used to harass female staff of the hospital and his attitude towards doctors was also insulting. The committee also found that Qudratullah Shah was not part of the team of doctors involved in patient care. And he was neither allotted beds in the unit nor was part of any duty rosters.

Nobody would have noticed him as an outsider but it was apparently his attitude that landed him in trouble. He exchanged harsh words with a trainee registrar of paeds cardiology, Dr Amir Afridi on October 17 and allegedly used very insulting language in presence of female staff when Dr Afridi went there to see his relative admitted in Medical A unit.

A trainee registrar and an in-charge of night shift in the unit later resolved the issue, but reported the matter to the hospital administration. “Until that time nobody knew this person and his credentials. The hospital administration constituted the committee to investigate the issue only after people started accusing him of being a fake doctor,” a faculty member told The News on condition of anonymity.

It was found that Qudratullah went to Prof Noor Wazir with another House Officer a few months ago and desired to work as an observer in his institution-based private clinic (IBP). “Prof Noor Wazir trusted the house officer but didn’t know Qudratullah and allowed them to work as observers in his clinic. The house officer later completed his training and left but Qudratullah continued to work there,” said the faculty member.

Qudratullah used to share a room with another TMO in doctors’ hostel and as per record of his roommate, he would study medicine books.“Most of the faculty members think Prof Noor Wazir just blindly trusted him like some of us with rural background usually do. However, Prof Noor was the first one to lodge an FIR against him under sections 419, 420, 170 and 171 after he was caught by police,” said the faculty member.

Besides, suggesting caution to Prof Noor Wazir, the inquiry committee also recommended the hospital authorities to strictly ensure standard procedures of appointment, and clinical attachments. It also advised the HMC administration and units’ heads to ensure proper identification of the staff by wearing uniform, with badges and name tags so they can be easily recognized.

It also warned the provost to follow the standard operating procedures and thorough verification before allotting a space to someone in the hostel.Interestingly, Qudratullah, who is stated to have cleared his matric examination in 2015, is having a clinic in Bannu where he has mentioned on his clinic board that he has done MBBS, MCSP in medicine and FCPS in gastroenterology.