Appeal

Rawalpindi: “My little daughter, Umm-e-Hifza, 7 and son Uzair Ahmed, 12, are patients of thalassemia and they need blood transfusion after every 10 days, but we are poor and cannot afford to buy blood bags for them nor can see them dying,” said Hasnain Ahmed, a poor man resident of Al-Noor Colony Sector-II.

Hasnain Ahmed is a daily-wage labourer and hardly earns Rs500 to Rs700 per day and has to pay Rs6000 per month on house rent (a room) and utility bills.

He said that Uzair Ahmed studying in class 5 while daughter Umm-e-Hifza in Nursery. Doctors told me that blood transfusion will be continued forever in life of my children, he said. We are treating our children in Thalassemia Centre at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for years. We are poor could not afford blood transfusion.

He appeals to Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Chief Justice, Chief of Army Staff and other philanthropists to assist him in permanent recovery of his children in any hospital. Hasnain Ahmed can be contacted at his cell phone numbers 0311-5494155, 0301-5586606