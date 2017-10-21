OPF plans Chinese classes in colleges

Islamabad :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has announced that it will begin the Chinese language courses in two of its educational institutions in Islamabad, including OPF Boys College, H-8/4, and OPF Girls College, F-8/2.

According to OPF managing director Habibur Rehman Gilani, the initiative will keep students abreast with fast-paced changing environment on economic front and will further show the organisation’s commitment to introducing radical educational reforms in the system.

He told reporters here that the ‘One Belt and One Road Initiative’ was set to change the economic and political outlay not just in our region but also across the world.

"The successful execution of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will be a game-changer for economic arena, as well as a source of lucrative jobs for the youth," he said. The OPF managing director said the inflow of over $50 billion over the course of the CPEC would induce a competitive environment for gaining ‘Chinese edge’ among students.

"Aware of the fact that a command over Chinese language will enable the students of OPF to unlock tremendous potential of the mega project, we will start Chinese language classes in OPF colleges soon with the support of the National University of Modern Languages' Confucius Institute," he said.