New Wasa seniority list draws ire of victims

LAHORE :Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has issued a new seniority list of its Assistant Directors/Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) triggering rage from several officers who are superseded and declared issuance of the new list a blatant example of favouritism.

The new list, as per sources, was issued on September 28, 2017, vide office letter number (Admn/DDA-II/12293-12328) but was kept secret to avoid internal uproar. Majority of the aggrieved SDOs claimed that Wasa Administration Directorate did not circulate the list to them.

Sources said Wasa prepared a provisional seniority list of 19 SDOs on November 16, 2015, which was later circulated to all concerned. As per the new list, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf (Ticket # 7545) was declared the senior most Assistant Director/SDO and was placed on top whereas his name was not present in the seniority list prepared by Wasa in November, 2015. However, his date of joining was April 01, 2005 so he was declared the senior most SDO.

Muhammad Sherjeel Hussain (Ticket # 7895), who was at number 03 position in the old seniority list was placed at number 02 position, Muhammad Salman Nisar (Ticket # 7898) was at number 03 position in the new list while in the old list he was at number 07.

Sources said as per the new list, Yasir Ali Abidi (Ticket # 7899) was placed at 4th position in the new list whereas in the old seniority list he was at 10th position, Zohaib Butt (Ticket # 7901) who was at 11th position in the old list was placed on 5th position in the new list.

Sources added that Shamas Ayoub (Ticket # 7904) who was at 14th position in the old list was upgraded to 6th position in the new list. Similarly, Muzaffar Abbas (Ticket # 7906), Mudassar Javaid (Ticket # 7907) and Ms Quba Khalid Shah (Ticket # 7908) were upgraded to 7th, eighth and 9th positions in the new list from their 15th, 17th and 18th positions of the old list respectively. Sources revealed that Hisham Pervaiz Vaseer (Ticket # 7909) was at 5th position in the old seniority list was downgraded to 10th position in the new list, Sufian Habib (Ticket # 7914) and Asghar Ali (Ticket # 7915) were moved one level up each from their 12th and 13th positions of old list. Waqas Liaqat (Ticket # 7916) who was at 16th position in old list was placed at 13th position in the new list.

Sources continued to reveal that Hafiz Muhammad Raheel Ashraf (Ticket # 7918) was cascaded to 14th position in the new list from his 2nd position mentioned in the old seniority list, Amjed Ali (Ticket # 7919) was placed at 15th position in new list whereas in old list, he was at 6th position and Hafiz Muhammad Ghufran Sadiq (Ticket # 7921) was thrown down to 16th position in new list from his old list’s 8th position.

Sources revealed that Mian Hamid Lal (Ticket # 7922) was given 17th position in the new list in comparison with his 9th position in the old list while Muhammad Zubair Akram (Ticket # 7995) was upgraded one level in the new list as he was at 19th position in the old list.

One of the aggrieved SDOs, seeking anonymity said that Wasa recruited a batch of around 30 new Assistant Directors/SDOs in 2010 and till their regularisation on May 30, 2015 many officers left the job and only 19 SDOs were placed in the seniority list. He said changing positions of officers in seniority list will ruin their career as they have to wait for a long period for department promotion.

Wasa Director Administration Mehmood Bhatti while talking with the scribe said the new list was a provisional list and all the aggrieved officers were given a 30 days time period to raise their objections.

He said the old list was also provisional and was revised after several officers raised their objections to it. He said there was no confirmed merit list in Wasa and he has no other option except to nullify the old list and revise it as per ticket number, which is considered authentic in Wasa.He said he was fighting against various mafias present in Wasa and had saved millions of rupees for the organisation during the last one year.