Oil surges

Singapore/Tokyo: Oil prices rose on Friday, supported by signs of tightening supply and demand fundamentals, although a warning about excessive China economic optimism still weighed somewhat on markets.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $57.45 at 0639 GMT, up 22 cents, or 0.4 percent from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.54 per barrel, up 25 cents, or 0.5 percent.

The higher prices came after a more than 1 percent fall in prices the previous day. This was put down to profit-taking following four days of straight gains, but also to a sudden market slump which spooked traders after the veteran but outgoing governor of China´s central bank warned of a "Minsky moment", a reference to excessive optimism about economic growth fuelled by vast debt and speculative investment.