Construction of Diamer Basha Dam to start next year

LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has finally decided to start construction work on Diamer Basha Dam in 2018.

Wapda chairman Muzammil Hussain said on Friday that Wapda has re-strategised its priorities to increase water storage capacity and make energy mix in favour of hydropower. He was addressing a delegation of the participants of National Security and War Course of National Security College (NSC), Islamabad, headed by NSC commandant major general Khalid Zia.

He informed the delegation that Wapda constituted ‘turn-around teams’ and has achieved success to bring delayed projects back on track and initiate new projects in the shortest possible time.

“Wapda is planning to start construction work on Diamer Basha Dam and Mohmand Dam in 2018,” he added. Phase-I of Kachhi Canal, a much needed project for development of irrigated agriculture in Dera Bugti Balochistan, has recently been completed.

In addition, three hydropower projects namely Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, Tarbela 4th Extension, and Golen Gol, with total generation capacity of 2,487MW, would also be completed in a phased manner from early 2018 to mid 2018.

Stage-I of Dasu Hydropower Project would come on line in 2022, while stage-II would be completed in 2025, both stages would add 4,320MW to the national gird. “Kurram Tangi Dam Project, being constructed in North Waziristan, will be implemented in two phases,” he further said.

Wapda chairman said water and energy securities were the key components of national security. “For this, we need to make a list of critical development plans in both water and energy sectors and there has to be a strategy that puts words to action.”

Giving a run-down of the water and power sectors, Muzammil Hussain said, “We do not have a national water policy in Pakistan for the last 70 years though the country is confronted with serious water problems.