Traders demand freight subsidy on Kinnow exports to Russia

KARACHI: Pakistani exporters have demanded freight subsidy of at least $2,500 per container on the export of Kinnow to Russia in order to compete with Turkey, Morocco, and Egypt in that international market, a statement said on Friday. “These three countries are granting subsidies on the export of the citrus fruit on top of supporting their horticulture sectors in various ways,” Waheed Ahmed of Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) said during a video-conference with Nasir Hameed, Pakistan’s commercial counsellor in Moscow.

“In the wake of 35 to 125 percent devaluation in the currencies of the aforementioned states in the last two years, Pakistani Kinnow has become costlier in the Russian market, dealing the local exporters losses of around $45 million in the last season.”

Sharing their grievances Ahmed, who is the patron-in-chief of PFVA, said the country had time and again proved the superiority of its fruit in terms of better looks and varieties especially the seedless ones.

“Pakistan’s exports to Russia represent 33 percent of its total export volume to the world’s largest nation, which makes it a big market,” Ahmed said adding, “If freight subsidy is not granted in the current season, it would become very difficult to achieve the export target.”

The result, the PFVA patron-in-chief warned, would be a sharp decline to generate foreign exchange for the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the commercial counsellor assured the fruit exporters of full support and assistance to resolve the issues brought to his attention. “A proposal regarding their demand of freight subsidy will be sent the Export Development Fund (EDF) Secretariat,” Hameed said and emphasised that a similar proposal should be initiated by the PFVA as well.

According to Citrus Research Institute Pakistan exported over 1.031 million tons of Kinnow out of the total 2.077 million tons export from the whole country in 2016. The country produced over 123705 tons of Kinnow last year from of 94623 acres of orchards in the region.

Javed Akhtar, director general Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Abdul Kareem Memon, director TDAP, and Muhammad Sohail Shehzad, deputy director quarantine, were also part of the conference.

The PFVA’s Waheed Ahmed was accompanied by chairman Aslam Pakhali, secretary general Muhammad Ilyas Khan and vice chairman Shehzad Shaikh.