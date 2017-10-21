Permanent protest camp set up at PIMS; massive rally planned for tomorrow

Islamabad :With the three-hour token strike continuing now since October 2, the medical and non-medical fraternity of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Thursday established a permanent protest camp within the hospital where congregations will be held round the clock to pressurise the government for restoration of the erstwhile status of the hospital and its separation from the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU).

The protest camp will continue till the acceptance of our demands. “We do not want patients to suffer and will therefore refrain from complete withdrawal of services, but we will not listen to anyone, if coerced,” spokesman of the All Employees’ Association for Restoration of PIMS Dr. Asfandyar Khan stated while addressing a mammoth rally at the hospital. With no immediate solution to the crisis in sight, patients are languishing in pain now for over two weeks.

Dr. Asfandyar said, a new formula to torment the government will be unveiled every day, and if the matter is not resolved through a Presidential Ordinance by Monday, we will decide whether to lay siege to the National Assembly, to assemble at D-Chowk, or to stage a sit-in outside the Supreme Court. “We had served a deadline to the government but it has not budged an inch. The ministers are busy tackling accountability courts and arranging protocols; they are least bothered about the woes of PIMS employees and patients,” Dr. Asfandyar added.

The protestors announced to hold a mega rally on Saturday (October 21), with 10,000 people from all walks of life participating. “We want the civil society to be fully aware of what is going on in PIMS, and how an institution created as a welfare entity to serve poor patients is being exploited by vested interests,” they stated. Doctors and staff of all public sector hospitals in Islamabad are also expected to attend the rally.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr. Tariq Fazl Chaudhry gave a “100 per cent commitment” to the protesters for a positive outcome on the issue in the October 24 Cabinet meeting. “The minister has urged us to end the protest but we will not,” Dr. Asfandyar maintained.

Meanwhile, the permanent protest camp remained populated till late night on Thursday. The protesters will stay at the camp in shifts.

NUST moves up in QS Asian University Ranking

By Our correspondent

Islamabad :According to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asian Ranking 2018, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Pakistan, has moved up the ladder to No. 91 in the Asian region – this latest position by NUST is a whopping 38 ranks higher than 2014, and 21 ranks higher than 2017.

NUST is the only Pakistani university that stands among the top 100 in Asia. NUST has been consistently improving its overall position in Asian University Rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds, UK, since 2014.

The QS rankings are one of the most influential university rankings in the world; these are carried out on the basis of academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citation per paper, paper per faculty, staff with PhD, and internationalization.

With ageing population, IOF predicts

huge increase in osteoporotic hip fractures

By Shahina Maqbool

Islamabad :Worldwide, fractures due to osteoporosis affect one in three women, and one in five men, aged 50 or over. In women, osteoporosis accounts for more days in hospital than breast cancer, myocardial infarction, diabetes and other diseases. With the ageing of the population, osteoporotic hip fractures are expected to increase by 310% in men and 240% in women from 1990 to 2050.

According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) its 240 national member societies that are raising awareness of bone health and osteoporosis prevention, the impact of fragility fractures on health and quality of life is too often underestimated. “Hip fractures are particularly life threatening, and invariably result in loss of function and independence among survivors. Despite widely available diagnostic tools and effective medications, osteoporosis too often remains undiagnosed and untreated,” IOF informs on its website as part of its ongoing strategy to put bone health at the forefront of World Osteoporosis Day, which is observed worldwide on October 20.

World Osteoporosis Day (WOD) is a year-long campaign dedicated to raising global awareness of the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and related bone diseases. It aims to put osteoporosis and fracture prevention on the global health agenda and reaches out to health-care professionals, the media, policy makers and the public at large.

The World Osteoporosis Day campaign calls on the general public to take early action to protect their bone and muscle health, in order to enjoy a good quality of life and independence in the future. Similarly, it calls on health authorities and physicians to protect their communities’ bone health. By ‘closing the care gap’ through timely assessment and treatment, health professionals, government health authorities, and hospitals can work together to reduce the human and socioeconomic burden of fragility fractures.

With a call to ‘Love Your Bones – Protect your future,’ IOF campaigns for awareness on the day by reminding the public that maintaining strong, healthy bones is the key to an active and independent future. “Marking World Osteoporosis Day allows the musculoskeletal disease community to make some noise about a neglected disease. Unlike a patient with high blood pressure who would normally receive treatment to protect against possible cardiovascular events, only a minority of patients at fracture risk will be diagnosed and receive treatment to protect against potentially devastating, life-changing and even life-threatening fractures,” states IOF, the world’s leading NGO dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and related musculoskeletal diseases

World Osteoporosis Day offers an opportunity to promote awareness of osteoporosis and understanding of the heavy toll the disease can take on an individual’s future if left undiagnosed and untreated. It is also an occasion to improve understanding of the link between osteoporosis and fractures, which can be a major cause of disability and early death in older adults. The government can take action to enable individuals to recognize risk factors, including first fractures, and to seek testing and treatment if required in order to protect their longer-term future.

Promoting bone-healthy nutrition and exercise as essential to good bone health, as well as awareness of the role of calcium, good nutrition, and regular exercise during childhood and adolescence when bones are developing are added interventions that merit attention.

QAU teachers association demand VC exit, action against troublemakers

By Our correspondent

Islamabad :While denouncing the prolonged forced suspension of academic and administrative activities on campus by a group of students, the Quaid-i-Azam University’s Academic Staff Association (ASA) on Thursday demanded the resignation of the vice-chancellor over administrative failures and immediate crackdown on troublemakers.

ASA secretary Dr Jamil Aslam told reporters here at the National Press Club that since October 4, the QAU had been held hostage by a handful of students, who demanded the restoration of colleagues expelled over campus violence and resolution of other demands.

“The QAU administration and faculty and Higher Education Commission have all stood prepared to accept these demands except the one about the expelled students’ restoration but since the strike was centred around restoration, the protesters haven’t conceded,” he said.

Dr Jamil said the faculty reached consensus that Dr Javed Ashraf was unfit to be the VC in light of the current circumstances and therefore, he should resign without delay.

“We, the faculty, are deeply concerned about the incompetence of the vice chancellor in securing adequate funding and development projects. He imposed on QAU a policy of austerity with brutal cuts to essential expenditure and increasing student fees. While claiming success in reducing the deficit, through such measures, it is not clear, even today, how much the deficit has actually been reduced,” he said.

The ASA leader also said the VC had failed to understand the statutory and administrative framework established by the University Act and that he had little aptitude and strategic sense of how to govern.

“In Dr Javed Ashraf’s time at the QAU, not only had no administrative reform taken place but by sending the registrar, additional registrar, controller of examination and treasurer on forced leave, he undermined what little administrative structure was already in place. Further, he failed to manage relations with the syndicate and the HEC. The HEC conducted an audit of administrative decisions taken by the VC in October-January 2016-2017, but it seems the government has not taken any action on it,” he said.

Dr Jamil said the VC’s handling of the recent students’ protests has further reinforced the faculty’s point about his incompetency and the need for his resignation.

He also said the role of ICT administration, police and QAU Administration needed to be investigated concerning the students’ protest.

“Why has ICT Administration acted slowly? Did ICT administration receive a formal request from QAU administration to end the protests? Why did the VC not follow the standard procedure – for example, closing the hostels and isolating the protesters – in such situations, but instead kept issuing daily notices about the opening or closing of the university?”

The ASA leader said unless the normal operation of the QAU was restored, it was likely that the semester would have to be cancelled, while new admissions would be delayed, causing great harm to the academic careers of all QAU students, as well as negatively impact the university’s research output.

He said the faculty appealed to the government especially the president and education minister to immediately seek the VC’s resignation, while the district administration or security forces should be called to restore order at the QAU.

Dr Jamil also demanded the syndicate and University Discipline Committee take strict action against the students involved in the current violence and harassment and hold inquiry into the possible involvement of external agents or ex-students in the campus closure.

Inquiry ordered into schoolgirl abuse complaint

By Our correspondent

Islamabad :Capital Administration and Development Division secretary Nargis Ghaloo has ordered inquiry into a complaint about a schoolgirl’s abuse on campus and inform her about its veracity in three days.

The development occurred after the father of a minor student of the F-10/2 Islamabad Model College for Girls’ junior section formally lodged a complaint with the secretary.

The complainant alleged that the college’s bus driver with the help of a gardener and an ‘aaya’ (caretaker) had sexually abused his daughter in the school's backyard for a long time, filmed the abuse to blackmail her into keeping quiet and even beat her up.

He said he learned about the abuse after he and his wife noticed that their daughter was disquieted and was unwilling to go to school. The complainant said he took up the matter with the college’s administration but it tried to hush-up the matter to the encouragement of suspects, who issued death threats to his daughter.

He urged the CADD secretary to step in and ensure that the ‘culprits’ get the strictest possible punishment without delay. The complainant said he preferred taking up the matter with the secretary instead of the police to keep the family, especially the girl, from possible dishonour.

He feared that the 'well-connected culprits’ would get off scot-free to the misery of other schoolgirls. Hasnat Qureshi, director general at the Federal Directorate of Education, which oversees the government schools and colleges in Islamabad, didn’t answer calls and texts.

When contacted, FDE director (model colleges) Dr Tariq Masood said the inquiry into the abuse complaint was under way and that if anyone was found guilty of the charge, he would be dealt with strictly under the law. He said the directorate had already transferred the suspects to other colleges.

QAU administration fails to reopen campus; syndicate meets today

By Our correspondent

Islamabad :Despite its announcement, the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) administration on Thursday failed to ensure resumption of academic and administrative activities.

As a result, the university remained closed for the 16th consecutive day due to the strike by a group of students against the recent expulsion of their colleagues over violence, higher fee, poor facilities and shortage of hostels.

During a meeting on Wednesday, members of the National Assembly standing committee on education and professional training had come down hard on QAU Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Ashraf over the prolonged campus closure by students and asked him to either step down admitting administrative failure or ensure the resumption of academic and administrative activities at all costs next morning (Thursday).

The VC had later announced the reopening of the campus on Thursday but failed to do so. All through the day, rumours made rounds about the VC either stepping down or going on a long leave. However, there’s no official word on them.

There were also reports that the interior minister has ordered the city’s administration to restore order on campus. However, no operation by law-enforcement agencies, especially police, was reported.

Meanwhile, the Syndicate, the university’s supreme decision-making body, will meet today (Friday) to decide the students’ demands. The striking Quaidian Students Federation students announced that they would end protest only after their demands were met, especially restoration of the colleagues expelled over the May campus violence.

Punjab IG addresses Darbar of Rawalpindi Regional Police

By Our correspondent

Rawalpindi :Punjab Inspector General of Police Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that the police force cannot control crimes without the support of the public; therefore, police officers should enhance contacts with the public at every level and adopt good attitude towards citizens.

He said the Punjab Police have no space for the officials who support criminals and stern action will be taken against the Punjab Police officials involved in criminal activities. He expressed these while addressing the ‘darbar’ of the Rawalpindi Regional Police at the Police Lines. RPO Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, CPO Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, DPOs Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum, CTO Rawalpindi, Counter Terrorism Department, Punjab Highway Patrol, Special Branch and senior officers and officials of Rawalpindi Region Police.

IGP Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan said several special initiatives have been taken for the welfare and security of the Punjab Police including restoration of the Risk Allowance, provision of bulletproof jackets and latest modern. He said a comprehensive system of accountability and transparency has been introduced in the Punjab Police. He said elaborated measures have been taken to change thana culture and front desks have been set up at all police stations across Punjab to facilitate the public and method of digital FIR has also been introduced.

IGP Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan said the Punjab Police have given huge sacrifices in the war against terrorism and 1,400 police officer and cops have sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism so far. He said every possible step has been taken to protect life of the police.

Capital has unique Cuban food festival

By Our correspondent

Islamabad :The Islamabad Marriott Hotel in collaboration with the Cuban embassy has brought a first-of-its-kind Cuban food festival to the federal capital.

Sponsored by the Turkish Airlines, the festival will begin tomorrow (Saturday) attracting food enthusiasts from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas. It will offer an exciting menu prepared by internationally acclaimed Cuban chef Gioelkis Sosa Hernandez, who told ‘The News’ he would use only the finest and freshest ingredients to create an exotic menu, which combined healthy eating with tasty flavours.

General Manager of the Islamabad Marriott Hotel Roy Kappenberger, Cuban ambassador GabrielTiel Capote and general manager of the Turkish Airlines Selim Ecrili met reporters ahead of the festival.

The Cuban ambassador said his embassy was pleased to work with the Islamabad Marriott Hotel to present authentic Cuban cuisine to Pakistani guests. “Cuba is famous for excellence in food and for its wonderful cultural heritage as well as the amazing cultural performances. Our embassy in Islamabad hopes that everyone will enjoy a slice of Cuban food along with the very lively performances by the professional cultural troupe from Cuba,” he said.

The Islamabad Marriott Hotel general manager said the management felt privileged and excited to give everyone an opportunity to explore the mouth-watering delights from the exquisite cuisine of Havana bringing native ingredients to serve the most authentic dishes to all lovers of the unique Cuban cuisine.

Senate body discusses CDA affairs

By Muhammad Anis

Islamabad :The members of Senate sub-committee on Thursday grilled officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for delay in completion of development work in Park Enclave.

The meeting of the Senate sub-committee which held with Senator Talha Mahmood in the chair observed that Park Enclave was launched even before another private housing scheme in the area but the civic body has not been able to perform its job.

The parliamentarians pointed that work had taken place in phase of Park Enclave while development activity in phase one is yet to be completed. The officials of CDA informed the committee members that administration of International Islamic University (IIU) had not followed the CDA rules in construction of its buildings while payment of cost of the land is yet to be made to the authority.

Taking notice of the situation, the chairman of the committee has asked officials of the Faisal Mosque and university to attend next committee meeting. During the meeting, the parliamentarians were informed that the CDS was meeting its expenses on development and non development activities from auction of commercial plots. On that a committee member questioned as what to what would be source of income generation when there would be no commercial plots.

Public still waiting for transfer letters of their property

By Khalid Iqbal

Rawalpindi :All claims of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) regarding to clear all files of property transfer here in 13 schemes within a week proved nothing as helpless public is still waiting for transfer letters of their property due to absence of concerned director land.

The helpless public particularly ‘old ladies’ strongly protested against Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) for not issuing transfer letter to public even after paying all kinds of government dues in this regard.

Some three weeks back on September 25, 2017 ‘The News’ filed a story in title ‘Absence of director land disturbs transfer of property in RDA jurisdiction’ at that time Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) official spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan assured director land will complete all pending files within a week. While Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Deputy Director (Land) Muhammad Anwar Burhan some three weeks back assured to clear all pending cases during two holidays of Saturday and Sunday. He also assured that he will go to director land’s home to get all pending files signed to resolve this issue,” but all promises proved nothing and public as per routine is not only facing problems but facing worst kind of humiliation in this matter.

Helpless public is demanding higher authorities to take up this serious issue in RDA to resolve public grievances otherwise they will come on roads. They have warned to block all major roads if authorities concerned not issued transfer letters to affected people in a couple of days.

All kind of property transfer here in 13 schemes in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) jurisdiction was suspended for more than three months due to absence of concerned Director Land. The affected people have submitted all kinds of government dues including CVT but facing hardships and humiliations to get transfer of their property. On the other hand, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) officials have admitted this fact and assured to resolve this issue soon.

It is also worth mentioning here that ‘blue eyed clients’ continuously getting transfer of their property in routine while others have strongly protested against Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and appealed to Chief Minister Punjab Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif for appointing a regular director general in the department.

Affected people of Civil Lines Scheme, Millat Colony Scheme, Sherpao Colony Scheme, Asghar Mall Scheme, Saidpur Scheme, Eidgah Scheme, Dosehra Scheme, Gazni Colony Scheme, Ansari Fruit Market Scheme, Amarpura Scheme, Ganjmandi Scheme, Bonded Way Scheme and Mohanpura Scheme have strongly protested against corrupt officials of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) for not doing even genuine public work.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Deputy Director (Land) Muhammad Anwar Baran who is keen to resolve public grievances told ‘The News’ that all pending cases will be cleared soon.

It is government policy that when a government officer goes on a departmental course he or she was bound to do all kinds of pending works during his or her course. The concerned officer (director land) was doing departmental course in Islamabad.

Although departmental staff and other high ranking officials are quite relaxed due to absence of a permanent director general at the Rawalpindi Development Authority, but those who are missing him the most are common people, as their grievances remain unaddressed for years.

The affected clients said that Punjab government was not monitoring public related departments in Rawalpindi as some of important departments were working without proper bosses for years. Nobody was paying heed to this serious issue, they denounced.

Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed, former DG of the authority was removed in January 2014. Since then former District Coordination Officer Sajid Zafar Dall and former Rawalpindi Commissioners Zahid Saeed and Azmat Mehmood looked after the office of RDA.

In the meantime, all public related issues particularly illegal housing societies, completion of roads, issuance of NOCs and signal synchronisation remain pending due to non-serious attitude of RDA staff.

FPCCI lauds govt on completion of Neelum-Jhelum project

By Saeed Ahmed

Islamabad Completion of Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project is an achievement of the government which will help bridge power shortfall and help generate handsome revenue, a business leader said Thursday.

The much-delayed project has almost been completed costing over Rs404 billion which will generate 969 megawatts of electricity. The reservoir of the dam with a capacity of 8200 million acre-feet is being filled which will take a month, said Atif Ikram Sheikh former president ICCI.

He said that the project will add five billion units of electricity in the national grid per annum while it will generate Rs50 billion in revenue while it will also cater for domestic and agricultural needs of the area.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that the cost of electricity from the project has been estimated at Rs7 per unit which is very low as compare to the other modes of power generation. He said that test production of the electricity has been initiated while the commercial production will begin within three months.

A substantial amount is being used to provide water to the local population for consumption and agriculture while damage to the environment has been minimized, he added. He said that apart from the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, two more projects Golan Gol and Tarbela 4th Extension hydropower projects would be completed within few months.

The business leader said that another seven projects with water storage capacity of more than 10 million acre-feet and power generation capacity of more than 16,000 megawatts are ready for construction including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Stage II, Tarbela 5th Extension and Bunji power project.

NPC delegation visits ICCI

By Saeed Ahmed

Islamabad :A delegation of National Press Club (NPC) led by its president, Shakeel Anjum visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and discussed possibilities of joint ventures between both bodies to promote business and economic interests of the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Shakeel Anjum, President, National Press Club and Afzal Butt, President, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists said that ICCI and NPC should join hands to organize Islamabad Festival to promote business activities in the region. They said that both bodies should also work together in organising discounted sales events on important occasions like Holy Month of Ramadan to provide relief to the common man. They said that ICCI and NPC should join hands in organizing budget seminars and training workshops for journalists.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that ICCI was planning to organize an Industrial Expo in Islamabad in the spring season and NPC would be made media partner of that event. He said business community and journalists were playing important role in society and urged that both bodies should work together to give positive proposals to the government on budget, trade policy and other key economic policies.

Muhammad Naved Senior Vice President and Nisar Ahmed Mirza Vice President ICCI said that NPC was cooperating in highlighting key issues of business community in print media and hoped that it would continue to do so that would help in resolving issues of traders and industrialists. They said that print and electronic media were playing important role in educating the society on matters of national interest and highlighting key issues of the economy, which was laudable.

Naveed Akbar, Senior Vice President, Maira Imran Vice President and Imran Dhilon Secretary General of NPC said that there were many areas where both bodies could cooperate with each other and they should take practice steps for starting some joint ventures for the benefit of the society.

Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari, Ch. Ishaq, Farah Naz, Nasira Ali and other also spoke at the occasion and highlighted areas where ICCI and NPC could work together to promote interests of business and journalistic communities.

PAF holds seminar on airpower

Islamabad:A two-day International Seminar on Airpower (ISAP) with the theme of ‘Emerging Trends in Airpower’ commenced under the auspices of Pakistan Air Force at Nur Khan Auditorium, Air Headquarters, says a press release.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman attended the opening session of the seminar. Former air chiefs of PAF, senior serving and retired PAF officers, Pakistan based foreign Defence/Air Attaches and select Academia notables from various educational institutions also attended the seminar.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, deputy Chief of Air Staff (Training), delivered the inaugural address. Speakers and observers from 18 allied countries are participating in the seminar encompassing various emerging trends in airpower. The basic purpose of the Seminar is to provide opportunities of mutual learning, enhancing awareness and understanding of defence issues in general and the use of Airpower in particular. The seminar would offer an excellent opportunity to augment diplomatic relations, military ties and cooperation between allied countries.

NDMA, APDC launch project for developing resilience

By Saeed Ahmed

Islamabad :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan and Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) have jointly launched a 16-month project aimed at strengthening institutions for developing resilience in Pakistan.

Senior government officials from NDMA, Federal Flood Commission, Ministry of Climate Change, Geological Survey of Pakistan, Meteorological Department, and Planning Commission attended the first of an advanced disaster resilience training course in Islamabad on Thursday which also marked the official beginning of the project. A high level policy dialogue with development partners will also be organized this week.

The World Bank has provided the financial support under the EU-South Asia Capacity Building for Disaster Risk Management Program, which is administered by the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery.

Seminar on Social and National Cohesion held

By Our correspondent

Islamabad: One-day seminar on ‘Social and National Cohesion’ was held at Roots School System, DHAI Flagship Campus, here.

The founder/chairperson of Roots School System Mrs. Riffat Mushtaq and CEO Roots IVY International Schools and Executive Director Roots School System Dr. Khadija Mushtaq, senior members of the management staff, esteemed faculty members and high school students heartily welcomed all the honourable speakers at the seminar on ‘National and Social Cohesion.’

The event also showcased an exhibition on ‘Promoting Peace through Art.’ The students of all branches of Roots Schools, IVY, Schools and Garden Schools enthusiastically participated in the Art Exhibition by drawing and painting their expressions and messages through the medium of art. The entire arena was most aesthetically adorned by the art work.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Parliamentarians guest speakers, Shehryar Afridi and Romina Alam along with the Director General Kamran Malik Ministry of Human Rights and other speakers, Touqeer Sargana and Dr. Zia Haq, DG IRI.

They highly appreciated the thought provoking messages drawn through the strokes of a brush and commended the teachers for inculcating the values of peace, harmony and tolerance in the hearts and minds of the young students.

Dr. Khadija Mushtaq welcomed the distinguished guest speakers and highlighted the dire need of Social and National Cohesion in our educational institutes and in every field across the country. She emphasised that “We have to generate positivity by making our youth believe in themselves. As educators we have to instil hope of a promising and bright future among each and every student.

CADD seeks report on tree cutting

By Our correspondent

Islamabad :Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday sought a report from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the massive cutting of trees on the Embassy Road in Islamabad.

The CDA officials submitted report on the issue and briefed the Minister about the urgent need to expand the Embassy Road and the measures taken to mitigate the environmental impact.

The project director said that the increasing number of vehicles using Embassy Road in the past few years created severe problem to commuters as long queues of vehicles are seen on the road. In order to ease the pressure of traffic, expansion of Embassy Road was inevitable.

The CDA briefed that the Master Plan of CDA contains clear provisions for the expansion of Embassy Road and reasonable wide space was left vacant all along the road for this purpose in the Master Plan. Trees were planted at the vacant place left for the expansion of road. The Project Director of CDA refuted the claims of some activists that the expansion of the road is being made on the land designated as Green Area.

He also said that the plan to expand the Embassy Road is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as it contains several measures to mitigate the effects on the environment.

He said that for every tree cut for the expansion of road, ten new plants will be planted. 2500 new trees will be planted in place of the 245 trees which are being cut in the process. He said that instead of planting small saplings, CDA environment wing will plant small plants of 8-10 feet height for which budgetary provisions are made in the PC-I.

The project director of CDA said that the environmental impact of new trees will be better than the previous trees. The trees which fell were 35-40 years old and many were near completion of their natural life. Such trees fall down in winds and storms causing loss to property and life.

He said that almost 25% of trees cut were Paper Mulberry and Eucalyptus trees which are now prohibited species and the former is the source of respiratory allergies among Isloites. Every year 500,000 new trees are planted by CDA in its tree-planting campaigns which are under-taken twice a year.

He said that the green profile of the Seventh Avenue and Islamabad Highway after their expansion is a testimony to the fact the projects under-taken by the CDA do not cause harm to environment but are environment-friendly.

Providing the details of new plantation, the Project Director said that 500 trees of Alestonia, 500 trees of Pilkhan, 500 trees of Chir Pine, 100 trees of Sapium, 500 trees of Ficus and 400 trees of Sukh Chain will be planted. He further said that grass will also be planted at five hundred square feet of land all along the road.

Elimination of corruption top priority: NAB chairman

By APP

Islamabad :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal Thursday said elimination of corruption was top priority of NAB and promotions in the bureau would be given only on merit, seniority, performance and according to law.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of Human Resource Department of NAB at NAB headquarters. He said the provincial quota would be strictly observed and no injustice would be done to the provinces.

He said policy of zero tolerance would be adopted against inefficient, corrupt officials and hard working, honest and able officers would be encouraged, while disciplinary action would be taken against officers who would violate the law.

He said no officer was above the law and where the law gave them authority, it also stopped them from misusing the law and taught them self accountability. The NAB chairman said he would not tolerate any pressure or influence on the policy of rotation, progress and posting, while he would ensure that merit and transparency was observed in NAB.

He said he would promote teamwork in NAB and urged the officers to work with passion and steadfastness, adding promotion of no officer would be stopped without reason.

NAB chairman said he performed his duties according to law all his life and he expected that the officers would also perform their duties with honesty and in a legal manner. He said observance of merit and justice would increase the performance of the institution.

It was their mission to end corruption from the country and every effort would be made to achieve this goal, he added. He said the decisions of Supreme Court would be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said NAB would take steps for promotion of Urdu in the country and he would only make speeches in Urdu. The NAB chairman said individuals make organizations and if individuals work for the betterment of individuals, then there was no reason that Pakistan does not become free of corruption. NAB could become best institution at the international level if it worked according to law and regulations, he added.

TMUC student council takes oath

Islamabad :The Millennium University College (TMUC), H-11/4 formalises Student Council 2017-2018 in an effort to regularising the student body and to encourage Millennials to become responsible pupil and citizen, says a press release.

Ahmer Bilal Soofi, former Federal Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Senior Partner ABS & Co and President WWF, Pakistan graced this auspicious occasion as chief guest. He administered the oath after awarding the badges and sachets to the newly appointed members of the student council which they received with immense pride and diligence.

Also speaking on the occasion, TMUC Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq (Tamgha-i-Imtiaz) urged the students to represent The Millennium University College responsibly, study hard and uphold the institution’s heritage while working for its progress.

TMUC Islamabad students vowed under oath that they would faithfully execute their duties as members of the Student Council and devote themselves to the serious pursuit of knowledge and truth, in order to become a contributing member of the society.

Addressing the student council on the occasion chief guest Ahmer Bilal Soofi emphasized on the need for the students to “distance themselves from extensive use of technology” while advising them to engage in healthy debate to generate creative ideas. He urged them to become responsible citizens and assume their leadership role to make a revolutionary change in Pakistan. He appreciated the students while commending the TMUC leadership for providing the students with the right academic atmosphere, guidance and mentorship.

Prominent members of the newly installed student council thanked the leadership and urged the students to learn from their seniors while giving them due respect. TMUC firmly believes in the ideology of cultivating the logical and organised future leaders and nation building in its students by equipping them with the best of analytical abilities and conclusive skills required for facing global challenges.

Work on achieving goal of food security emphasised

By Rasheed Khalid

Islamabad :National Agriculture Research Council Director-General Dr Azeem Khan has said that we have to work on achieving the goal of food security and at the same time put a halt to rural to urban to achieve self-sufficiency in food.

Dr Khan was speakers at a seminar in connection with World Food Day organised here by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute. The NARC chief said that despite low levels of research and development funding, Pakistan was able to produce a number of high yielding varieties of food, specially rice and wheat. He observed that the time has come that we reallocate and provide more resources for rural development and innovative agriculture methods and techniques to achieve the goal of food security.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, executive director, SDPI, said that Pakistan is certainly linked to the triangular theme of migration, food security and rural development. He said that since the 1980s, the country is fast leading towards the services-based economy having a transition from agricultural- to industrial-based economy. He said that with more people gradually shifting from agriculture production to service sector, a gap at agriculture sector is being created which results in the low calories consumption by a large number of people. He feared that the people in Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan, FATA and some part in Sindh would face food insecurity.

Mina Dowlatchahi, representative of Food and Agriculture Organisation in Pakistan, said that there is a need for appropriate policies and strategies to feed the growing population of cities which is possible only through a strong agriculture sector. Though a lot of work is being done to improve the levels of nutrition and introduce innovation in agriculture sector, Pakistan’s proposed Food Security Policy, now in the phase of finalisation, needs to address some fundamental questions such as how much Pakistan needs to invest to support small holding farmers and women farmers in terms of provision of credit and input facilities so that they grow flood- and climate-resistant crops. She said there is also a need to invest in rural development in terms of providing children nutritious food, better schooling and clean drinking water.

MNA Romina Khursheed Alam said that the respective governments acknowledge that agriculture is backbone of the economy and the trend of rural to urban migration is also a matter of concern for them as it is happening at the cost of production of food.

Syed Nasir Ali Shah, Managing Director, Pakistan Oil Seed Development Board, said that though Pakistan produces enough staple food, yet the country imports 84% of oil seed which is main item of Food Security Basket because the domestic production is just 16% which needs to be increased.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, former Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, said that we should focus on developing a policy framework coupled with political ownership at the highest level to prioritise rural and agriculture development to achieve the objectives of food security and appropriate check on the rural urban movement. Moreover, public investment needed to be enhanced in rural development, he concluded.

Narcotics Control Secretary visits ANF Rawalpindi

By APP

Islamabad :Ministry of Narcotics Control (MNC) Secretary Iqbal Mehmood paid his first formal visit to Headquarters Anti Narcotics Force, Rawalpindi after assuming the charge of secretary at the ministry.

He was welcomed by Director General ANF, Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik, HI(M) and senior staff officers of ANF. The secretary was briefed on counter-narcotics endeavors being rendered by ANF, professional achievements, current drug situation and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances.

He was apprised that ANF is also vigorously undertaking drug demand reduction campaigns through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan; apart from running rehabilitation centres providing free of cost treatment to drug addicts.

It was briefed that during year 2017, ANF has registered 944 drug related cases, arrested 1067 offenders and seized 97693 kg hashish, 31803 kg opium, 26664 kg heroin, 386 kg cocaine, 1896 kg synthetic drugs, 89 kg psychotropic tablets and 56007 kg precursor chemicals.

Moreover, ANF in its course of drug demand reduction programmes, has carried out 230 awareness raising activities against drug abuse and treated 573 drug addicts at its drug treatment centers being run at Islamabad, Karachi and Quetta.

The secretary was informed about construction of Female and Juvenile Drug Treatment Ward within existing Model Addicts Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC), Karachi, construction of MATRC, Peshawar in collaboration with KP government and establishment of MATRC at Sukkur.

He was also informed about the organisational requirements of ANF with respect to enhancement of manpower, development of infrastructure, increase in number of police stations, acquisition of latest technology and establishment of more drug treatment centers in the country.

Dilemma of family politics

by Mazhar Abbas

Although Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz – who are considered by many as the possible successors of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif in politics – have dispelled the perception about a serious rift within the 'House of Sharifs' over their political future, the tone of Sharifs and the PML-N leadership in coming days and weeks would determine whether all is well or not.

The visit of Maryam Nawaz to the house of her uncle came in the backdrop of speculations and reports of rift, particularly because of a visible disappearance of Hamza from NA-120 campaign. She went to see her uncle just days after her two visits to NA-120.

Whether it is Sharifs or Bhuttos, the biggest dilemma of the dominant families in politics has been the lack of potential they have to meet the future challenges Pakistan is confronting with. This is the crisis not confined to these two strong political families because of the manner in which politics have now reshaped.

Democracy or politics in Pakistan has not merely been damaged due to family politics but also because of non-continuity of the system. The other factors include fear and sense of insecurity as we had witnessed in the last 70 years how popular parties were divided, while another reason is leader's lust for power, whether it is a matter of holding control of the government or the party.

For instance, none of Imran Khan's family member, particularly his children, would come into politics as he himself made it very clear, but the PTI hasn’t yet elected another chairman since its birth in 1996. Even in the parties like Jamaat-e-Islami, no one could challenge or replace its founder Maulana Maudoodi during his life time. Similarly, ANP's Asfandyar Wali not is ready to surrender his post despite being elected thrice. All this reflects undemocratic character and mindset even in the parties where elections were held.

Family politics would not last provided democracy will get the chance to survive. It is but certain that the family politics would not sustain if hindrance is not created in the electoral process. The younger generation of the established political families may find it difficult to survive merely on the basis of their family background as we are witnessing today.

For instance, Bilawal Bhutto has to struggle hard to even come to close to the popularity which once his mother Benazir Bhutto enjoyed. Maryam Nawaz or Hamza Shahbaz would also find it difficult to sustain the power the manner in which Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif enjoyed for three decades. They too would have to struggle the way Benazir Bhutto had to carry the political and family legacy of her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Therefore, it is the time for political parties to reform themselves instead of handing over the leadership from one family member to another. There is nothing wrong if any family member want to join politics, but in future the power of vote would not be given on merely slogans or being a son or daughter.

Political families dominated our society because we never allowed democracy to grow and instead derailed the system after every five or ten years. Similarly, it would be wrong to blame the family politics for all the political ills, as the parties where families had little role or no role were divided due to power struggle or the lust for power.

Birth of Pakistan was a result of a long democratic struggle based upon democratic principles and the founder of Pakistan led from the front. The founding Muslim League never revolved around family politics, but it could not remain united after the death of Quaid-e-Azam followed by the assassination of first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan because of power struggle.

It is the power struggle within the PML, East and West Pakistan, which divided the party. The other political parties also could not sustain for long. Even the parties like Jamaat-e-Islami, which has democracy within, had not been able to elect any other chief as long as its founder Maulana Maudoodi was alive.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s entry into politics had not been because of family background when he was picked as a junior minister for the first time in 1960s by Field Marshal Ayub Khan.

Bhutto's family legacy started when his government was sacked and martial law imposed. At first, Bhutto nominated senior vice-chairman Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad (Baba-e-Socialism) as acting chairman, but he was advised by Sheikh Rasheed himself after strong resistance from the party's feudal to nominate Begum Nusrat Bhutto.

His execution stunned Pakistan and led to a massive sympathy for the family. While Begum Nusrat Bhutto never had the kind of political instinct Bhutto had, Benazir Bhutto took from where Bhutto left. But she led from the front and faced hardship, prison, exile. And she became unchallengeable after her return in 1986, while some of her 'uncles' compromised with the military establishment.

But when Benazir was assassinated in 2007, the PPP could not recover and her son and daughters are finding it a bit harder to carry her political legacy even after 10 years since the assassination.

The growth of Sharif family in politics was not the result of their interest in politics, but because they were convinced, forced and pushed and the purpose was to counter PPP and the Bhutto factor. The late Mian Sharif had never been in politics but his sons were brought against his own wish.

Therefore, it will not be difficult to understand the crisis within the PML-N which has deepened as a result of disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, but the problems within the family had emerged after 2000 when they decided or forced to quit politics for 10 years, and sent into exile to Saudi Arabia.

An unimpeachable source disclosed that it was the family decision to accept the deal after the Musharraf government moved the Sindh High Court for enhancement of sentence from life imprisonment to death for Nawaz Sharif and also challenged the acquittal of Shahbaz Sharif and others.

Prior to this move, Sharifs stood firm and even Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who till then was always considered as an apolitical figure, decided to the lead the protest movement.

Those who criticised the Sharifs and their alleged corruption and at times anti-establishment character, never asked this basic question to those who brought them into politics: Why a business family, who till 1970s, had nothing to do with politics was pursued, pushed and facilitated to do politics?

It only damages politics when you bring an apolitical business family into politics and that too in a manner which suits those ‘quarters’ just to counter another popular party.

A close look at Panama Leaks also reflects the problems within the Sharif family and that could be one of the reasons why only Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz, Capt Safdar and Ishaq Dar are facing the charges revolving around assets.

Who will carry the political legacy of Nawaz Sharif may not be easy for him as both the brothers have jointly struggled and earned this position. Those who know Shahbaz Sharif believe that he wanted his elder brother to take the decision but in a manner in which injustice was done with his son.

This is the crucial decision which Nawaz Sharif will take. He apparently wants that his honour should be restored as he is not only angry over the manner in which he was ousted but also felt humiliated. He is even more disturbed with the political future of his legacy – Maryam Nawaz.

There is a strong feeling among those PML leaders supporting Nawaz Sharif’s hard-line posture that those within the party, who wants Nawaz Sharif to remain quite or soften, actually want him to accept his and Maryam Nawaz's political exit.

The political future of Nawaz Sharif's largely depends on the outcome of NAB cases followed by the legal procedure. Some believe that even in case of a compromise, deal or NRO, chances of his return to politics still look very bleak.

In this backdrop, the meeting of Maryam Nawaz with her uncle in the presence of Hamza Shahbaz has far-reaching political significance. The message Shahbaz Sharif reportedly gave to her was simple: United we stand, divided we fall.

They know the PML-N’s capacity to fight a long political battle, both with such a powerful judiciary and the establishment. The big question is whether the party will survive in case Nawaz Sharif takes a backseat and let Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz to go forward.

Shahbaz Sharif would certainly not revolt against his brother, but he has strongly communicated to him that in case of any confrontational politics, the party would not be able to complete its term and he also foresees few upset in the Senate elections.

Democratically speaking, there is nothing wrong if any or more family members of any political family are interested in politics. It happens all over the world, including the strongest democracies, but there is a way and standard principle, something we found missing here.

Today, politics has turned into business and even children who hardly know ABC of politics get party tickets and position as their right. But this will not last if the system is allowed to function and progress.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst of GEO, The News and Jang.

Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO

AIOU pays tributes to Dr. Chaman

By Obaid Abrar Khan

Islamabad :Hindu academician Dr. Chaman Lal who enjoyed highly respectable position among his colleagues in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) died here on Wednesday’s night after a brief illness.

Later his body was sent to his native village Tando Allah Yar in Sindh for burial. He was affected by Dengue virus. He was treated in the local hospital but could not survive. Currently, he was on study-leave for doing his PhD. During his about seven year’s long attachment with AIOU, he showed high commitment and dedication in teaching the students of agriculture sciences, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while praising high his qualities of head and heart.

Addressing the condolence ceremony held here on Thursday at the AIOU’s main campus, the Vice Chancellor said there has been family-like concept among the employees of the University and even the members of minority community working with the University get equal importance and care.

155 graduates get degrees at FUMC Convocation

By Afshan S. Khan

Islamabad: The convocation 2017 for the Foundation University Medical College (FUMC) was held at the University Auditorium on Thursday.

Lt Gen (r) Syed Zamir Ul Hassan Shah, HI(M), the secretary defence, Ministry of Defence and Chancellor, Foundation University (FU) was the chief guest.

Maj Gen (r) Khadim Hussain, HI(M), rector FU and Maj Gen (r) Dr. Akhtar Waheed HI(M), Director FU were also present on the occasion. As many as 155 MBBS graduates were awarded degrees by the Secretary Defence.

The chief guest also awarded 6 gold medals, 5 silver medals and 54 merit certificates. The award for best graduating student was clinched by Dr. Anusha Pervaiz. In his welcome address, rector of Foundation University highlighted the progress and academic excellence FU has achieved in the past years. He said, “Foundation University has been ranked as Category ‘W4’ (the highest academic rating category) by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He hoped that the College of Dentistry (FUCD) and the Institute of Rehab Sciences (FUIRS) shall also follow the footprints of Medical College to achieve academic excellence. He stressed, “Throughout human history, the nations that accumulated and used scientific knowledge, always led the others. In the modern world, where knowledge accumulation is increasing with every passing year, the fear of a knowledge gap between the developed and the developing nations is widening further. Pakistan being no exception is also making determined efforts to promote higher education and research in the country.”

Appeal

By Faisal Kamal Pasha

Rawalpindi: A widow, Ashraf Jan, resident of Attock, needs financial help for the marriage of her daughter. She has appealed to the philanthropists to help her out in this cause as she has to arrange for the dowry of her daughter.

Ashraf Jan has got three daughters and a son who is a daily wage labourer and unable to afford expense of the marriage as he is hardly bearing kitchen expenses of her family.

Marriage of her daughter is expected next month and all depends if she could arrange for some money in this regard. Widow Ashraf jan needs Rs150,000 to Rs200,000 for this purpose and she has requested well of people to help her.

Her financial situation and poor conditions could be seen and verified and in case someone wants to help. She could be contacted at 0310-5748650.

Health Safety & Environment Conference held

Rawalpindi: The 5th Health Safety & Environment (HSE) conference was organised by Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) on Thursday at Morgah Club, here, says a press release.

Imminent speakers and participants from diverse fields attended the event. In his opening remarks, ARL representative highlighted the significance of HSE in today’s business environment and the importance of sharing best business practices and learning from experiences of each others for a safer future. He said that organising such knowledge sharing events is in line with ARL’s core value of ‘Learning & Innovation.’

The management of ARL emphasised that we take HSE as a corner stone of our business as well as moral and social responsibility. We believe that in today’s highly competitive and performance driven business climate nobody can afford to rest on its laurels. Sustainable business growth is possible only when we take care of the interests of our stakeholders and the society at large.