Fri October 20, 2017
Newspost

October 20, 2017

Saving the wildlife



According to some media reports, the country’s largest zoo – Peshawar Zoo – is near to completion and will be opened for general public once formally inaugurated in next few days. This zoo is being constructed with a cost of 129 million on 29 acre land in Peshawar. As per newspaper, there are 10 animal enclosures and 59 bird cages in this zoo.

Once constructed, the zoo will provide entertainment, education and public awareness to residents of Peshawar and to people visiting Peshawar from other districts. It is expected that it will also help in the conservation of wildlife and the collection of funds for animal welfare. The step taken by the KP government for the conservation of wild life is commendable. It is hoped that such zoos will also be established across KP.

Shakeel Khan (Malakand)

