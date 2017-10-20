Fri October 20, 2017
I
October 20, 2017

12 injured in Mastung blast

QUETTA: Twelve persons were injured in a blast in Mastung, Balochistan, on Thursday.The blast took place in the central Bazaar of the area while scores of people were busy in shopping.  Security teams and bomb disposal squad rushed to the blast scene. The injured have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Mastung. Security forces cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation.

Earlier on May 12, a suicide bomb blast targeting the convoy of a senior politician in Balochistan had killed 26 people and wounded 30 others, some of them critically, shattering a relative calm that has prevailed in recent weeks in the province.

The blast in the town of Mastung, about 50 kms from the provincial capital, struck a vehicle carrying Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri shortly after Friday prayers. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) secretary general escaped the attack with light wounds medics said, but his driver and another aide in the same vehicle were killed.

