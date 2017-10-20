NAB most corrupt organisation, used for political purposes: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday said accountability was NAB’s job but it had become the most corrupt organisation. He said NAB was politically utilised during the Musharraf regime and, as a result, it became a hub of corruption, instead of eliminating that.

He was talking to a delegation of students from Balochistan Residential College, Khuzdar, who called on him at Model Town. The chief minister distributed laptops among the students and announced provision of a new bus along with construction of residences and a state-of-the-art science lab in the college. He said the ruling elite were required to change their thinking but became richer, while making the nation poor.

“Today, we are exploiting each other and fooling the nation through baseless allegations. The accountability of elements, who have mercilessly looted the nation during the last 70 years, has not been done. There is a need to overcome the challenges of providing basic services to the people, including healthcare and education, as there has never been any dearth of resources. We are, however, lacking commitment, hard work and passion,” the chief minister noted.

He said the political forces reached a consensus on the NFC Award in 2010 – a task which Musharraf could not perform through force. The Punjab government sacrificed a colossal amount of Rs11 billion of its share for the NFC, he recalled.

He said resources were not provided to Balochistan and other provinces and the behaviour of all governments was the same. Citing the inability to develop Pakistan, he said, “It is a matter of great concern and self-accountability because the textile exports of Bangladesh are greater than overall exports of Pakistan though cotton is not sown there.

“We have deviated from our priorities and objectives,” Shahbaz said, adding that corruption had become part of the society. On the other hand, the chief minister took strict notice of not admitting a pregnant woman in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Raiwind.

Upon his direction, MS Dr Amir Mufti has been suspended with Consultant Gynaecologist Dr Asma Sarwar not only suspended but also removed from her post. Meanwhile, LHV Sumaira Ramazan has been dismissed from service. Departmental action will be initiated against the suspended MS and gynaecologist under the PEEDA Act.

Separately, Shahbaz, addressing a meeting, expressed his anger over the death of three children in Rajjana village of Toba Tek Singh due to the poorly-handled vaccination and ordered to suspend the CEO of District Health Authority.