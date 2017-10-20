Fri October 20, 2017
Peshawar

October 20, 2017

Exam schedule

Exam schedule

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has scheduled civil judges competitive examination to be held with effect from October 31 to November 8, 2017 at different centres in Peshawar.

Call letters are issued to all concerned candidates on their postal addresses. However, candidates who do not receive the call up notices up to 27/10/2017, can download their letters from official website www.kppsc.gov.pk or should contact Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission 2-Fort Road Peshawar Cantt: on Phone No. 0919213563/ 9212897/9214131 or through personal visit for receiving duplicate call up notice, said a handout.

 

