Need stressed for joint efforts to boost exports

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a roundtable on exports on Thursday stressed the need for joint efforts to redress the problems being faced by the exporters.

The roundtable was arranged by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI). The theme was ‘Achieving Export Competiveness in Pakistan’.

Exporters and representatives of the manufacturing sector attended the event. They identified a number of areas currently affecting the competiveness of the Pakistan’s exports.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Zahidullah Shinwari rejected the recent imposition of the duty on the imports and outlined issues related to energy sector.

He highlighted the lack of product and market diversification, especially heavy reliance on the European market, within the Pakistani export sector.

Adnan Jalil, a former vice-President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said the federal government was unwilling to engage with the local stakeholders while formulating relevant policies.

The businessman highlighted the gaps within taxation system as well as trade tariffs. He called for an end to leakages in the form of corruption.

Sirajuddin, Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), said Pakistan’s exports had been under pressure for the past three years. He stressed the need for consolidating foothold in existing export markets to promote growth.

The director urged that Pakistan must determine why it has not been able to achieve desired results from the European Union’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP)-plus scheme in addition to its bilateral and regional trade agreements with partner countries such as China, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.

He also recommended a greater focus on the export of services in addition to the near-exclusive focus on the export of goods.

Earlier, Gonzalo J. Varela, senior economist with the World Bank Group, in his technical presentation highlighted the importance of trade as a vehicle of growth in developing countries over the last 30 years.

The expert explained that the exports of goods and services in Pakistan and other developing countries had grown exponentially since the 1980s. However, he flagged the downturn in Pakistan’s export sector in recent years, which he attributed to the country’s inability to fully harness its trade potential.

Gonzalo J. Varela stressed the need for effective policy initiatives to reduce tariffs and the cost-of-doing business to increase the competitiveness of Pakistani exports in international markets. Dr Vaqar Ahmad, SDPI Deputy Executive Director spoke on the dynamics of export competitiveness in Pakistan.

He pointed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s vast potential in several sectors and stressed the need for infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities within the special economic zones established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor in the province.