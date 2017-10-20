Public still waiting for transfer letters of their property

Rawalpindi :All claims of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) regarding to clear all files of property transfer here in 13 schemes within a week proved nothing as helpless public is still waiting for transfer letters of their property due to absence of concerned director land.

The helpless public particularly ‘old ladies’ strongly protested against Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) for not issuing transfer letter to public even after paying all kinds of government dues in this regard.

Some three weeks back on September 25, 2017 ‘The News’ filed a story in title ‘Absence of director land disturbs transfer of property in RDA jurisdiction’ at that time Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) official spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan assured director land will complete all pending files within a week. While Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Deputy Director (Land) Muhammad Anwar Burhan some three weeks back assured to clear all pending cases during two holidays of Saturday and Sunday. He also assured that he will go to director land’s home to get all pending files signed to resolve this issue,” but all promises proved nothing and public as per routine is not only facing problems but facing worst kind of humiliation in this matter.

Helpless public is demanding higher authorities to take up this serious issue in RDA to resolve public grievances otherwise they will come on roads. They have warned to block all major roads if authorities concerned not issued transfer letters to affected people in a couple of days.

All kind of property transfer here in 13 schemes in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) jurisdiction was suspended for more than three months due to absence of concerned Director Land. The affected people have submitted all kinds of government dues including CVT but facing hardships and humiliations to get transfer of their property. On the other hand, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) officials have admitted this fact and assured to resolve this issue soon.

It is also worth mentioning here that ‘blue eyed clients’ continuously getting transfer of their property in routine while others have strongly protested against Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and appealed to Chief Minister Punjab Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif for appointing a regular director general in the department.

Affected people of Civil Lines Scheme, Millat Colony Scheme, Sherpao Colony Scheme, Asghar Mall Scheme, Saidpur Scheme, Eidgah Scheme, Dosehra Scheme, Gazni Colony Scheme, Ansari Fruit Market Scheme, Amarpura Scheme, Ganjmandi Scheme, Bonded Way Scheme and Mohanpura Scheme have strongly protested against corrupt officials of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) for not doing even genuine public work.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Deputy Director (Land) Muhammad Anwar Baran who is keen to resolve public grievances told ‘The News’ that all pending cases will be cleared soon.

It is government policy that when a government officer goes on a departmental course he or she was bound to do all kinds of pending works during his or her course. The concerned officer (director land) was doing departmental course in Islamabad.

Although departmental staff and other high ranking officials are quite relaxed due to absence of a permanent director general at the Rawalpindi Development Authority, but those who are missing him the most are common people, as their grievances remain unaddressed for years.

The affected clients said that Punjab government was not monitoring public related departments in Rawalpindi as some of important departments were working without proper bosses for years. Nobody was paying heed to this serious issue, they denounced.

Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed, former DG of the authority was removed in January 2014. Since then former District Coordination Officer Sajid Zafar Dall and former Rawalpindi Commissioners Zahid Saeed and Azmat Mehmood looked after the office of RDA.

In the meantime, all public related issues particularly illegal housing societies, completion of roads, issuance of NOCs and signal synchronisation remain pending due to non-serious attitude of RDA staff.