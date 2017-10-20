Health dept given last chance in doctor’s case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Tuesday granted last opportunity to the Punjab Health Department to revert a physically challenged doctor to the post which he was holding before his demotion/transfer.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi issued this order on a petition filed by Dr Masood Mirza seeking implementation of Punjab Service Tribunal judgment pertaining to setting aside his demotion/transfer order. As hearing started a law officer on behalf of the government sought more time to do the needful. The court acceded to his requested and adjourned hearing till October 24, directing the official concerned to come up with some positive development.

The petitioner, 59, through his counsel pleaded that he was a foreign qualified and was working as director provincial health department centre in BPS-20.

However, secretary primary & secondary health care department illegally demoted/transferred him to the post of additional principal medical officer which is a lower cadre post of BSP-19. —