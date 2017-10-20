Dry spell to continue

LAHORE :Dry weather continued on Thursday while the Met office predicted similar weather condition for the next 24 hours.

The Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They added that a shallow westerly wave is affecting extreme northern parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm may occur at a few places in Malakand division, upper Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan. No rainfall was recorded anywhere across the country, the Met officials said. They maintained that Thursday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sh Benazirabad and Mithi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 34°C, minimum was 19°C and humidity was 27 per cent.