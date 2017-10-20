South Korea’s Ji takes lead in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan: South Korea’s Ji Eun-Hee battled windy and rainy conditions to fire a six-under 66 to lead the opening round of the LPGA Taiwan Championship on Thursday.

The current world number one Ryu So-Yeon, also of South Korea, finished the first round in a disappointing 23rd place after hitting one-over par 73.

Ji scored six birdies in a bogey-free round to keep a three-shot lead over compatriot Kim Sei-Young, American Megan Khang and Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand at the Miramar Golf Country Club in New Taipei city.

Ji said she had changed her swing to adapt to the conditions.“I think just a good day. I’m just more relaxed with the weather. That makes it a lot easier for when I play,” she added.

Kim, who had two bogeys and five birdies, aims to pick up her second victory on the LPGA Tour but said it had been a “tough day”.“We got a lot of rain, and on a couple of holes, really gusting wind. It was tough to judge distance and how to take the club,” she said.

Taiwan’s Lee Min carded a two under par 70 with four birdies and two bogeys to share a place with four others and was the best performing local player of the day.