CM urged to take notice of adviser’s remarks against NGOs

The Pakistan Civil Society Forum (PCSF), a countrywide representative body of civil society organisations, has expressed concern over a news item in a section of the press quoting Shamim Mumtaz, adviser to the Sindh chief minister on social welfare, as saying that out of 6,000 registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Sindh 4,500 are dummies.

In a letter, PCSF Convener Mohammad Tahseen has requested Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take notice of such statements which were brining a bad name to the civil society organisations.

“We have always supported any move for improvement in the working of the civil society organisations, and in case you want to make changes in the concerned laws, a consultative process may be initiated with the civil society organisations.

“We do not support any fake or dummy NGO, but we wish to bring to your kind notice that the comments made by her about NGOs registered with the Social Welfare Department amount to tarnishing the image of all NGOs working in the province, which is unfair. Had there been any fake organisation, the department must have cancelled the registration of such organisations much earlier.”

The letter says it is the main responsibility of the Social Welfare Department to register and then monitor the performance of NGOs working in the province.

“Every NGO, under the law, has to submit its annual performance report to the department and it is the duty of the department to verify and audit the facts. In case of any default, the department can cancel the registration.”

Unfortunately, Tahseen says, the department is marred by inefficiency and corruption and district officers are oblivious of the situation. He is of the view that the sweeping statement by the head of the department is an indicator that even she does not know about the state of affairs in her own department.