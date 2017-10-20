Another girl claims being attacked by ‘knifeman’

As a 20-year-old girl was injured in an apparent knife attack in Saudabad on Thursday, the police were quick to dispute her claims of being targeted by the serial knifeman terrorising Karachi and said the incident bears no similarity to the previous 13 attacks.

Saudabad police station’s SHO, Muhammad Rafique, told The News that a girl said she was attacked with a sharp object by a bike rider in the Saudabad locality at around 4:00 pm. According to the SHO, the girl got a minor injury to her left palm and that she went home without visiting any healthcare facility.

The girl’s family refused to have her medico-legal examination done and instead applied a skin ointment on her wound, claimed the SHO. He said he himself went to the site the girl said she was attacked at to investigate.

However, reports of the attack sent alarm bells ringing in the locality following which the Saudabad police station was flooded with heavy contingent of law enforcement officials including Rangers personnel as well as higher-ups of the Karachi police.

“I personally believe the attack was not carried out by the ‘knifeman’,” Senior Superintendent of Police Korangi Nauman Siddiqui told The News. “I spoke to the victim personally and after evaluating her statement, I concluded that there is no similarity between this attack and the ones carried out by the knifeman,” SSP Siddiqui added.

He said the girl told him that she was wounded by a sharp object, but an inspection of her wound clarifies that it is not a knife attack. All the more reason to doubt the attack, the SSP said, was that the girl told him the bike rider who attacked her was not wearing a helmet.

The police have, however, not ruled personal enmity out as the victim had told the police that she was eve-teased by a boy on the site of the attack a month ago, the police official stated. Earlier, 13 female have fallen prey to attacks of, what Karachi police officials believe, a lone knifeman.

Believed to be carrying out attacks alone, the ‘knifeman’ has so far injured 13 women in localities of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Federal B Area. The attack in FB Area was reported this past Monday, following a gap of 11 days. A 15-year-old girl was injured in FB Area’s Block-VII while she was going with her brother to visit her grandmother’s house in Block IX of the locality.