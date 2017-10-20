Fri October 20, 2017
Business

R
Reuters
October 20, 2017

Copper steadies

Sydney/Melbourne: London copper held steady on Thursday after in-line economic readings out of China signalled some moderation in growth.

China´s economic growth slowed slightly as expected in the third quarter as the government´s efforts to rein in the property market and debt risks tempered activity in the world´s second-largest economy.

"China´s data was in line with expectations, so it´s not surprising that markets haven´t reacted too much," said Dan Hynes at ANZ in Sydney. Hynes said some measures of property investment had improved from August.

"I suspect as (investors) do dig into the detail they are likely to be a little bit more positive." Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was barely changed at $6,985 a tonne by 0342 GMT. In the previous session, it closed a tad softer just below the $7,000 mark, which could trigger a technical consolidation.

