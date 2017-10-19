Brilliant De Villiers steers SA to series win

PAARL, South Africa: A swashbuckling century from AB de Villiers secured a 104-run victory for South Africa over Bangladesh and sealed the three-match series in the second One-day International (ODI) at Boland Park on Wednesday.

De Villiers smashed his highest ODI score of 176 from 104 balls as South Africa posted 353 for six in their 50 overs having been asked to bat, before restricting the visitors to 249 all out in 47.5 overs in their reply.

De Villiers was involved in a third-wicket partnership of 136 with Hashim Amla (85 from 92 balls) and 117 for the fourth with JP Duminy (30 from 30 balls) as he thumped 15 fours and seven sixes, making batting look easy on a slow wicket.

He was eventually caught at deep midwicket by Sabbir Rahman off the bowling of Rubel Hossain having looked on course for a double ton.Bangladesh made a good start to their reply as Imrul Kayes (68 from 77 balls) and Mushfiqur Rahim (60 from 70 balls) tried to keep up with the rate, but were strangled by career best figures from seamer Andile Phehlukwayo (four for 40) and the wily spin of Imran Tahir (three for 50).

Bangladesh lost openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das by the 11th over. Imrul Kayes and Mushfiqur Rahim added 93 runs for the third wicket thereafter, but they hardly threatened South Africa as the required run-rate escalated above eight an over by the 19th.

Imrul reached his first half-century across formats in 2017, but he couldn’t convert, falling to Imran Tahir for 68. Shakib Al Hasan followed in Tahir’s next over, while Mushfiqur became Dwaine Pretorius’ second victim in the 34th over when he reached out too far to a slower, wide bouncer.

He could only slice an easy catch to JP Duminy at cover. From there, the innings was largely on a freefall as Tahir and Phehlukwayo made merry.

Bangladesh won toss

South Africa

H M Amla c Mushfiqur b Rubel 85

†Q de Kock lbw b Shakib 46

*F du Plessis b Shakib 0

A B de Villiers c Sabbir b Rubel 176

J P Duminy lbw b Rubel 30

F Behardien not out 7

D Pretorius c Imrul b Rubel 0

A L Phehlukwayo not out 0

Extras (lb 2, w 7) 9

Total (6 wickets; 50 Overs) 353

Did not bat: K Rabada, D Paterson, Imran Tahir

Fall: 1-90, 2-90, 3-226, 4-343, 5-353, 6-353

Bowling: Mashrafe 10-0-82-0; Taskin 9-0-71-0; Shakib 10-0-60-2; Nasir 8-0-49-0; Rubel 10-0-62-4; Sabbir 1-0-11-0; Mahmudullah 2-0-16-0

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal lbw b Pretorius 23

Imrul Kayes c de Villiers b Imran 68

Liton Das lbw b Phehlukwayo 14

†Mushfiqur Rahim c Duminy b Pretorius 60

Shakib Al Hasan c de Kock b Imran 5

Mahmudullah b Phehlukwayo 35

Sabbir Rahman c du Plessis b Imran 17

Nasir Hossain b Phehlukwayo 3

*Mashrafe Mortaza lbw b Phehlukwayo 0

Taskin Ahmed not out 3

Rubel Hossain b Paterson 8

Extras (lb 4, w 9) 13

Total (all-out; 47.5 Overs) 249

Fall: 1-44, 2-69, 3-162, 4-171, 5-184, 6-219, 7-234, 8-234, 9-239, 10-249

Bowling: Rabada 9-1-40-0; Paterson 8.5-0-67-1; Pretorius 10-0-48-2; Phehlukwayo 10-1-40-4; Imran 10-0-50-3

Result: South Africa won by 104 runs

Series: South Africa lead the 3-match series by 2-0

Umpires: A Holdstock (South Africa) and R Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka). TV Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan). Match Referee: R Madugalle (Sri Lanka)