‘Ongoing gas shortage to be over in next couple of days’

Rawalpindi :A senior official of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Wednesday said the ongoing gas shortage in various parts of Rawalpindi would be over in the next couple of days.

General Manager SNGPL Rawalpindi region Muhammad Zahoor told ‘The News’ that some parts of city have been low gas pressure due to closure of gas plant in Adhi Gas Field, located near Doltala area about 70 kilometres from Islamabad.

He said the gas plant was closed for purpose of maintenance work. "The gas plant will be re functional in couple of days," he said. It may be many areas of Rawalpindi including some localities of Satellite Town have been facing low or zero gas pressure for the last over one week, even before start of full-fledged winter season.