Orange Train project enters final stages, says Hassaan

LAHORE :A sum of Rs 550 million will be spent for ensuring clean atmosphere in the city by carrying out horticulture works along the entire 27-km long alignment of Orange Line Metro Train’s track, 26 stations, depot and stabling yard. Greenery will add to the beauty of the project which is being completed as per international standards.

Adviser to chief minister and chairman of the steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP) Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan said this while chairing the weekly progress review meeting on Wednesday.

Taking note of the bottlenecks in the smooth flow of traffic at certain points along the Orange Line, he directed for chalking out a geometric plan for trouble-free traffic movement at Thokar Niaz Baig Chowk and Daroghawala Junction. He directed for completing construction work of Lake Road from Jain Mandir to Chouburji by laying asphalt at this stretch.

He said besides two stations of package 1, Islam Park and Salamatpura, two stations of package II, Bund Road and Sabzazar were being made as model stations and the work is expected to conclude by November 15.

General Manager, Nespak, Salman Hafeez informed the meeting that 76.1 per cent of the civil work on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project has so far been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, GT Road to Chouburji was 86.9 per cent, on package-II from Chouburji to Ali Town was 57.2 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 80.5 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 77.8 per cent. For supplying electricity for the operation of the train, construction of a sub-station near Shah Noor Studio on Multan Road will be completed very soon while work on the other station near University of Engineering and Technology at GT Road was in full swing, he added.

The meeting was informed that deadline for completing civil work on three out of the four packages of the project has been set for the month of November while deadline for package 2 has been set for the month of December.

Khawaja Ahmad Haassan said the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project has entered the final stages and it should be finished in a befitting manner. He directed for installing diversion signs for guiding the motorists to alternative routes in the areas were the construction work was still on. He ordered for levelling the uneven surface near Hanjarwal and Ali Town stations besides removing debris from Canal View station for facilitating the traffic.

He directed for making adequate arrangements for the security of equipment and installations set up by the Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO at the metro stations and other locations. MPA Ch Shahbaz, Deputy Mayor Nazir Khan Sawati, Manager Operations, Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Sued Ozair Shah, Chief Engineer, Tepa, Saif-ur-Rahman, General Manager, Nespak, Haseeb Khawaja, senior officials of Lesco, Wasa, PTCL, sui gas, traffic police, railways, rescue 1122, civil defence, Chinese contractor, CR- NOROINCO, representatives of Chinese Engineering consultant and local contractors of the project attended the meeting.