Four political workers among 10 held by Rangers

The Sindh Rangers rounded up 10 suspects, including activists of three political parties, during different raids in the city on Wednesday. A spokesman for the paramilitary force said four political activists were arrested during raids in Aziz Bhatti, Shah Latif Town and Khokhrapar areas.

He said two of them, Nizamuddin and Najamul Islaam Abbasi, were associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, while the third one, Nadeem Zafar alias Nadeem Peter, belonged to the Mojahir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi and the fourth man, Faizan Farooq, was a worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

The arrested men were involved in target killings, extortion, robberies, and illegal sale and purchase of weapons, the spokesman added. During their raid in Aziz Bhatti and Quaidabad areas, Rangers personnel apprehended Mohammed Jameel alias Jimi, Salik Azeem, Nauman Khan, Kashif Hussain, Abdul Wahab Rasheed and Noman, he said.

They were involved in target killings, robberies, snatching of motorcycles and cell-phones, he added. In Aziz Bhatti, Shah Latif and Khokhrapar areas, the paramilitary force busted drug dens and arrested three drug peddlers, identified as Miraj Rasool Sial, Mohammed Khursheed and Asghar Ali, the spokesman said. Weapons, looted items and narcotics were found in possession of the detained suspects who were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings, he added.