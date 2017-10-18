Steep challenge for Froome in 2018 Tour de France

PARIS: Chris Froome could face his toughest Tour de France challenge so far in 2018 after organisers on Tuesday unveiled a route and format that are potentially unfavourable to the reigning champion.

The race, which starts on the island of Noirmoutier off the Vendee coast on July 7, lacks a long, flat individual time trial where four-time winner Froome often pulverises opponents.Six mountain stages and four hilly stages are packed into the latter part of the Tour before it ends on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on July 29.

“It’s different every year and it’s difficult every year,” Froome said.“I like the look of the Alpe d’Huez stage, for me that’s the ‘Queen’ stage on this Tour,” he added, referring to the potentially decisive, gruelling mountain climb. Another tester will be stage nine, which follows a cobbled road to Roubaix, echoing the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic.

“It’s a massive challenge with a lot of windy dangerous stages, I wasn’t counting on racing Paris-Roubaix this year but I’ll have to re-evaluate that now,” Froome joked.“It’s going to be a very nervous race until we reach the Alps,” he saidSuch relentless hill and mountain terrain may well grind down Froome’s protective entourage who have so successfully snuffed out attacks in recent Tours.