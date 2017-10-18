The wisdom of the people

It is a fact that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah not only created Pakistan but also envisioned it as a democratic polity, which he was convinced was not only commensurate with the shifting trends in governance at the global level but was also a perfect recipe for us to achieve the objectives of winning independence from colonial rule. However, unfortunately democracy has not been allowed to take roots in the country. This is a major factor that explains why Pakistan is always at the crossroads and engulfed by crisis after crisis.

We have also not learnt from our mistakes, and regrettably a very strong lobby still exists in the country which leaves no stone unturned to denigrate the virtues of democracy and in scuttling the political process. It supports those forces that are inimical to democracy because the realisation and strengthening of the vested interests of this lobby is entirely dependent on the ascendency of these forces. There are no visible signs of such lobbies receding into the background or taking a backseat. There are already echoes of the democratic system being incompetent and of it being wrapped up or about the installation of a technocratic governing setup resonating throughout the country. I am sure the Quaid must be turning in his grave to see what we have done to Pakistan, a country that was created after unparalleled sacrifices.

The salvation and progress of Pakistan is inextricably linked to democracy and no one should have any doubt about it. Those who think otherwise are betraying the vision of the founder of Pakistan and insulting the genius of the people of the country who have invariably voted for democracy whenever they had the chance to exercise their right of franchise.

Contrary to popular propaganda, democracy has a proven record as a catalyst to economic progress and prosperity. That is why it is said that the worst kind of democracy is better than the most benign autocracy. Since the late 1970s, more than 100 countries have adopted a democratic system of governance – and the trend continues to be on the upward curve.

This global strengthening and advance of democracy raises hopes for a commensurate expansion in prosperity. It is no wonder that industrialised democracies are recognised as having the most dynamic, innovative and productive economies in the world. The stability of this growth, the integrity of the financial institutions that support it, and the protection of property rights in these democracies has enabled them to accumulate and sustain improvements in their citizens’ quality of life for generations.

A distinguishing feature of the contemporary shift toward self-governance is that 80 percent of today’s democracies are in the developing world. This phenomenon contravenes the long-held conventional wisdom that poor countries are incapable of successfully democratising. Barring some autocratic growth experiences of countries such as China, Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea and Taiwan, the global growth rate among democracies has been more than 25 percent, compared to dictatorships and autocratic regimes. The increase in per capita incomes in democracies has also been 50 percent more than in the autocracies.

As propellers of socio-economic progress, prosperity and peace, democratic systems derive strength from three overarching features – shared power, openness and adaptability.

Once distinguishing trait of democracies is their commitment to structures of shared power. A head of state or government needs and must gain the support of key members of his or her party, cabinet, legislature, and at times the judiciary before a favoured policy can be pursued. In addition to these formal checks and balances, input from civil society also influences the outcome. Together, these mechanisms of horizontal accountability have a moderating influence on decision-making in democracies.

Openness is another indispensable ingredient of democracies that greatly influences the process of development. The greater access to information in open societies fosters more informed policy debate and analysis before decisions are taken. Leaders in such democracies are compelled to respond to information and opinions they might otherwise prefer to ignore. At the least, such a process helps weed out the most egregious aspects of a policy before it is implemented – avoiding some of the disasters that insulated decision-making processes produce.

The process of debate also has an educational perspective. Citizens gain a better appreciation for the trade-offs involved and will tend to be more supportive of a policy once it has been adopted. During implementation, a policy’s effects are closely scrutinised by opposition parties, the media, think tanks, and independent observers. Should the policy prove ineffectual, citizens will hear of it. In societies that lack this feedback mechanism, crises can develop without citizens even knowing about it, leaving leaders with little imperative to act.

Openness in democracies also has direct benefits for economic efficiency. Markets in which buyers have access to independent sources of information generate greater confidence and competitive prices. On the other hand, markets in which objective analysis is constrained are distrusted and investment is withheld from them. The greater transparency of open societies, furthermore, is an indispensable factor in curbing corruption – a major impediment to development.

Democracies are made to be adaptable. Political competition gives leaders ongoing incentives to identify new ideas that address public priorities. As circumstances change, policies are adapted accordingly. Democracies, thus, are in a perpetual process of realignment. If a given set of leaders fails to fathom an appropriate course forward, the self-correcting nature of democracies prompts their replacement with others who will bring a fresh set of assumptions and strategies.

In short, democracies do not guarantee they would get it right. They do, however, guarantee the right to keep changing until they do. Ineffectual leaders need not drag down the entire country indefinitely. Indeed, the ability of democracies to systematically change leaders is the single greatest reason for their stability.

One can easily say that democracies tend to attain economic progress because, on the whole, they do a far better job of creating mechanisms of accountability than other governance systems. It is democracy’s recognition of protected private space that underlines its greater support for property rights and expropriation protections. It is democracy’s premise that all citizens, including the head of state, are subject to the law that gives a foundation to rule of law. It is democracy’s openness that provides the vehicle for policy debate, puts pressure on political leaders to reverse ineffective policies, exposes deviations from the law, and shines the light of transparency on corruption.

Therefore, all stakeholders in the prosperous and strong Pakistan, a country that enjoys a respectable place in the comity of nations, need to join hands to ensure that democracy is never derailed and efforts to do that are checked effectively. The civil society has to – and must – play its role in reinforcing the ideals of a democratic system – since we are relatively new to uninterrupted democratic rule.

Pakistan cannot move forward if it continues to defy the vision of its founding father. It is indeed surrounded by formidable, egregious and debilitating challenges and the only way to get out of the quagmire lies in more democracy and ascendency of the will of the people. There is no better wisdom than the wisdom of the people.

The writer is a freelance contributor.

