Traffic woes

In Karachi, the traffic situation is always worse. During rush hour, it becomes impossible to cover a short distance without getting stuck in traffic. In the morning, almost all roads are packed. This creates a lot of problems for students who have to reach their examination centres on time. SSC, HSC, O and A Levels examinations are conducted in the morning from 9 am to noon. Students try to reach the centres at least half an hour before the exam. However this is one challenging task. Reaching examination centres takes a long time.

Before an exam, students are already under pressure and stress. Getting stuck in traffic increases their level of anxiety. In this regard, I’d like to put forward a proposal. If a paper starts at 7:30 AM, it will allow students to reach on time without being stuck in traffic. The concerned department should look into the matter. Many schools are opened from 7:30 AM to 2:00 PM. Students are habitual of waking up early and going to school for studies. This time will suit them as well. It is hoped that the concerned department will look into this suggestion and take a decision which is in the interest of students.

Afshan Khan (Karachi)