Wed October 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
October 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PM assures Centre’s support to KP govt

PM assures Centre’s support to KP govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has assured all-possible support on behalf of the federal government to the government of KP. He was talking to CM KP Pervez Khattak who called on the prime minister here at the Prime Minister’s House Tuesday. 

The PM House later stated that the matters pertaining to provincial finances and development were discussed during the meeting. The premier assured all possible support  to the provincial government. It was also assured to convene a meeting at working group level between the officers nominated by the KP government and officials in Finance Division and Power Division at the federal level.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement