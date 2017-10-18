PM assures Centre’s support to KP govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has assured all-possible support on behalf of the federal government to the government of KP. He was talking to CM KP Pervez Khattak who called on the prime minister here at the Prime Minister’s House Tuesday.

The PM House later stated that the matters pertaining to provincial finances and development were discussed during the meeting. The premier assured all possible support to the provincial government. It was also assured to convene a meeting at working group level between the officers nominated by the KP government and officials in Finance Division and Power Division at the federal level.