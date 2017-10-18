Copper falls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sydney/Melbourne: London copper slipped from three-year highs on Tuesday as a stronger dollar encouraged profit-taking, but renewed optimism over China´s economic outlook supported prices.
Metals prices could find more support if China´s National Party Congress this week unveils polices that extend the country´s industry reform to protect the environment, said Standard Chartered in a report. “Any signalling by policy makers that the rigorous application of environmental regulations on industry and seasonal pollution-reducing policies will be the norm over the next five years will be a price-positive development for the complex.” The twice a decade National Party Congress begins on Wednesday. London Metal Exchange copper had eased 0.7 percent to $7,083 a tonne by 0700 GMT, following its biggest daily jump in eight months at 3.7 percent on Monday.
