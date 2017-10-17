More officials reshuffled in KP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Consequent upon their promotion to (BS-18) on regular basis, the postings/transfers of 10 officers of the Directorate General of Information & Public Relations were ordered Monday against the posts noted against each with immediate effect.
According to an official handout, Waheedullah, Assistant Director Information/Information Officer (BS-17) was transferred and posted as Deputy Director (PB-18)/RIO Malakand. Behramand Jan, Assistant Director Information/ Information Officer/PRO to Chief Minister (BS-17 Personal BS-18), was transferred and posted as Press Secretary to CM, Chief Minister’s Secretariat against an existing vacant post. Gul Karim, Assistant Director Information/ Information Officer (BS-17 Personal BS-18), was transferred and posted as Deputy Director (BS-18)/RIO Mardan.
Ahmad Jan, Deputy Director Directorate General of Information (HQ), was transferred and posted as Deputy Director (BS-18)/RIO Bannu.
Ghaziur-Rehman, Assistant Director Information/ Information officer (BS-17 Personal BS-18)/RIO Malakand, and Zamir Gul, Assistant Director Information/ Information officer (BS-17 Personal BS-18)/RIO Mardan, were asked to report to Director General, Directorate General of Information & P.Rs for further posting.
Atta-ul-Haq, Assistant Director Information/ Information Officer (BS-17 Personal BS-18), Yasmeen Arshad, Assistant Director Information/ Information Officer (BS-17 Personal BS-18), Salim Khan, Assistant Director Information/ Information Officer (BS-17 Personal BS-18) and Muhammad Imran, Assistant Director Information/ Information Officer (BS-17 Personal BS-18) were retained.
