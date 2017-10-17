Solidarity Day with Kashmiris on 27th

PESHAWAR: Black Day will be observed on the 27th of October to reaffirm solidarity with Kashmiris.

An official handout said talk-shows, speeches, competition programmes in schools and other educational institutions would be held at provincial and districts levels.

Different TV channels and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation would telecast and broadcast interviews of prominent personalities on Kashmir. Documentaries on Kashmir will also be telecast and broadcast the same day. Protest rallies and demonstrations will be organised as well.