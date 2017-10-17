Tue October 17, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Solidarity Day with Kashmiris on 27th

Solidarity Day with Kashmiris on 27th

PESHAWAR: Black Day will be observed on the 27th of October to reaffirm solidarity with Kashmiris.

An official handout said talk-shows, speeches, competition programmes in schools and other educational institutions would be held at provincial and districts levels.

Different TV channels and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation would telecast and broadcast interviews of prominent personalities on Kashmir. Documentaries on Kashmir will also be telecast and broadcast the same day. Protest rallies and demonstrations will be organised as well.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement