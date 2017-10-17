‘It’s war’ — Warner driven by hatred for Ashes

SYDNEY: Australian batsman David Warner says playing England is “war” and he plans to work up “hatred” for the tourists for extra motivation during the upcoming Ashes series.

During the first Test in Brisbane in 2013, Warner famously said England had “scared eyes” when facing Australia’s pace attack and he is firing similar salvoes ahead of their arrival later this month.

“The history, the pride that is at stake. As soon as you step on that line it’s war,” Warner told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation late Sunday, when asked what the Ashes meant to him.

“You try and get into a battle as quick as you can. I try and look in the opposition’s eye and work out how can I dislike this player, how can I get on top of him.“You’ve got to find that spark in yourself to really take it to the opposition. You have to delve and dig deep into yourself to get some sort of hatred about them.”

Australia’s arch cricketing enemy, already reeling from a nightclub scandal involving star all-rounder Ben Stokes, face a hostile reception, with the pre-series talk starting to ratchet up.Former captain Steve Waugh turned the screws last week, saying England can’t win without Stokes, whose position is in question after he was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.