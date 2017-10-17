Towards secure and dignified old age for all

Islamabad :With a pledge to ‘leave no one behind’ in pursuit of the country’s development priorities, the government Monday committed itself to older people inclusive social protection framework as part of its holistic agenda to protect the socio-economic rights of all its citizens by giving equal opportunity to everyone, particularly the vulnerable members of our communities, to develop and prosper.

The commitment was made at a national dialogue on ‘Secure and dignified old age for all: older people inclusive social protection framework for Pakistan.” Organised by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms in collaboration with HelpAge International here on Monday, the session was chaired by Dr. Asma Hyder, Member Social Sector, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. congratulated the Ministry and HelpAge International for organising the dialogue. “Pakistan is committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) in full spirit. We are committed that all segments of the population, the young and the old, men and women of all ages, are provided opportunities to contribute in this development process and also reap the benefits of growth and development. We pledge to ‘leave no one behind’ in our development process,” she stated.

Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms was the chief guest on the occasion. He too termed the SDGs as not just the government’s commitments, but as national commitments. “As such, we can achieve our SDG priorities with contributions and collaboration with all sectors – public, private and the civil society institutions. We are committed to ‘leaving no one behind’ in the pursuit of our development priorities as development is incomplete without everyone having an opportunity to participate in its processes and equally benefit from the outcomes,” he added.

Sohail further said that as a way forward, it is important to continue multi-sectoral discussions on making development and growth inclusive of all, especially of the vulnerable. “We will consider setting up relevant discussion platforms and providing space for private sector and the civil society to propose solutions and share ideas for realising SDGs agenda including poverty reduction and social protection for all. We have taken note of all useful discussions that have taken place today and will ensure these are incorporated in our social protection programmes and policies,” he assured.

Nisar Ahmad, deputy chief (Social welfare), Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, said older people are assets of the society. “Pakistan is committed to protecting the socio-economic rights of all its citizens and giving an equal opportunity to all segments of the population to develop and prosper. The government of Pakistan, a signatory to the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing, 2002, is in the process of formulating relevant legislation to protect the fundamental rights to life with dignity in old age. Our three provincial governments (Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa) have enacted legislation for the senior citizens in their provinces. Similarly, the government of Punjab and the federal government have drafted the policies and legislations for the wellbeing of the senior citizens. We will expedite the process of getting these approved soon,” he stated.

Ajeeba Aslam, country director of HelpAge International Pakistan said population ageing is one of the key trends of the 21st century, with wide implications for all aspects of society. Around the world, two people celebrate their 60th birthday every second. By 2050, first time in the human history, there will be older people than children under 15. In 2012, as many as 810 million people were aged 60 and over, accounting for the 11.5 per cent of the global population. The number is projected to reach 1 billion in less than 10 years and more than double by 2050, reaching 2 billion and accounting for 22 per cent of the global population.

Population ageing is happening in all regions and countries at various levels of development. Of the current 15 countries with more than 10 million older persons, seven of these are developing countries, Pakistanis being one of them with an estimated population of over 13 million older women and men.

Meredith Wyse, Head of Programmes, Asia Pacific HelpAge International, shared different examples of social protection in Asian countries. Ali Kamal, Economic Adviser, Sustainable Development Unit of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, shared the draft social protection framework for Pakistan. He shared that the framework includes vulnerable groups and policies have been proposed to meet their needs. Director, Ministry of Human Rights, Zulfiqar Ali said older peoples’ rights are human rights, and Ministry of Human Rights has incorporated these rights in its plan and policies. Gul Najam Jamy and Sohail Abbasi from the World Bank, Syed Saad Hassan Gillani from ILO and representatives of civil society organizations also participated in the event.