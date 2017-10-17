18 judicial officers promotedOur correspondent

LAHORE The Lahore High Court Administration Committee on Monday promoted 18 additional district & sessions judges (AD&SJs) to the rank of district and sessions judges (D&SJs).

The promoted judicial officers include Naseem Ahmad Virk, Asad Ali, Tariq Mahmood Bajwa, Nasir Hussain, Ghaffar Mehtab, Abdul Haq, Abdul Ghaffar, Abdul Rehman, Sarfraz Akhtar, Shahzaib Saeed, Syed Asghar Ali, Ch Muhammad Anwarul Haq, Naveed Ahmad, Malik Zulqarnain Awan, Manzer Ali Gill, Syed Ali Imran, Shaukat Kamal and Arshad Hussain Bhutta.

The committee deferred promotion of AD&SJS Sadaqatullah Khan, Ch Ghulam Rasool, Muhammad Hussain, Wajahat Hassan, Tariq Javed, Abdul Razzaq, Muhammad Arif Rana and Ali Raza. The committee accepted resignation of AD&SJ Misbah-un-Nabi.

Verdict on maintainability of plea reserved: The Lahore High Court Monday reserved the decision on a petition seeking ban on TV programmes and stage plays making mockery of the police officials and other important personalities.

During the course of hearing, Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza remarked that who brought smile on people’s faces should be encouraged, adding that trend of making fun of rulers and politicians is being followed all over the world.

A retired police inspector Rashid Ahmad had moved the petition. Petitioner counsel said actors made fun of important personalities in TV comedy shows and stage plays. He said police laid their lives for protection of the people and the rule of law, adding that they sacrificed their lives to achieve this goal.

He said sacrifices and good deeds of the police were never appreciated. He said the policemen should be given their due regard for their services. He sought a ban on all such programmes and plays. The judge after hearing the preliminary arguments reserved the decision on maintainability of the petition.