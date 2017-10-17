Man dead, three children hurt as house’s ledge collapses

A motorcyclist lost his life and three children sustained injuries when a portion of a dilapidated single-storey building fell on them in Shah Faisal Town on Monday evening.

Shah Faisal Town SHO Allah Ditta told The News that the incident took place at Morya Khan Goth where a part of the decrepit building’s extended roof fell down on children playing in the street.

A bike rider passing the area suffered fatal injuries when pieces of rubble struck him, said the officer. The deceased and injured were moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for post-mortem and treatment respectively. Duty Officer (DO) Javed Iqbal said the deceased was identified as 50-year-old Yousuf son of Abdul Ghani, while Faizan, 12, Yusra, 9, and Isra, 6, were out of danger after treatment.

Earlier on July 18, five people, including a woman and a minor boy, were killed and nine others, including four women, injured after a four-storey building in Liaquatabad collapsed. The ill-fated structure caved in with a crash at 2am, when most of its residents were asleep.

This was the sixth incident of its kind this year as on March 2, a child died and seven others were injured when the roof of a house fell in Ranchore Line on Nishtar Road. According to chief fire officer Tehseen Siddiqui, the roof of the ground-plus-one building fell around 12pm, which resulted in the death of two-year-old Afnan, while Haider, Zulaikha, Shehzad, Shumaila, Shahbaz and Ambreen were injured. On February 1, two of a family were killed when the roof of their house in Clifton’s Neelum Colony collapsed. Rescue and hospital sources said the deceased were identified as 65-year-old Zeenat Bibi and 38-year-old Azim Sadiq.

On January 14, at least seven people were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Korangi’s P&T Colony. The cause of the roof collapse was reportedly the downpour that the city had received. Security officials and locals had rushed to the scene and helped rescue people trapped underneath the rubble, which had helped lower the death toll of the tragic incident.

On January 2, at least 20 people, including women and children, were injured when the roof of a house collapsed during a birthday celebration in Mehmoodabad’s Chanesar Goth. Six children and four women were among the injured people who belonged to the Hindu community. The birthday party of the owner’s child was taking place when the roof suddenly collapsed, said SHO Anwar Shaikh, adding that the structure of the roof was weak.