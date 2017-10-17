Cotton unchanged

Karachi: Active trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,537/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained firm at Rs6,245/maund and Rs6,692/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the activity improved in the market after cotton arrivals reached high level after boom from Punjab. “Market prices are likely to remain under pressure in the coming days,” he added. A total of 31 transactions were recorded of around 28,000 bales at a price of Rs5,450 to Rs6,250/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Rohri, Khairpur, Ghotki, Daharki, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Burewala, Mianwali and Rahimyar Khan.