Oil jumps

Singapore/Tokyo: Oil markets jumped on Monday on concerns over potential renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran as well as conflict in Iraq, while an explosion at a U.S. oil rig and reduced exploration activity supported prices there.

International Brent crude futures were at $57.82 at 0645 GMT, up 65 cents, or 1.1 percent, from the previous close.

Prices were being pushed up by worries over renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump last Friday refused to certify that Tehran is complying with the accord even though international inspectors say it is.

Under U.S. law, the president must certify every 90 days that Iran is complying with the deal. Congress will now have 60 days to decide whether to reimpose economic sanctions on Tehran.