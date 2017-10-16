ICCI delegation meets top ICT official

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by its President Sheikh Amir Waheed called on Zulfiqar Haider, Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in his office and apprised him of the key issues of business community that required his urgent attention.

Muhammad Khalid Khattack, IG Police, Islamabad, was also present on the occasion. Muhammad Naveed, senior vice president, Nisar Ahmed Mirza, vice president ICCI, M. Ejaz Abbasi, Fatima Azeem, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and others were in the delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, president ICCI, highlighted the issue of low value of stamp paper due to which property business was facing problems. He said value of property in Islamabad was now assessed at the FBR rate instead of old DC rate while the maximum value of stamp paper was Rs24,000.

He said that due to manifold hike in the value of property at FBR rate, large number of stamp papers were required to be used for registration of property which caused lot of paper wastage and created hassles for the property business.

He stressed that the minimum value of stamp paper for property cases should be increased to Rs100,000 or the method of Punjab Government should be adopted to minimize the problems of property business.

He also emphasized that the condition of stamp paper for family transfer cases of property should be abolished which was transferred as gift to family members. If it was not possible, then the previous practice of one third value should be restored to provide relief to the family transfer cases.

Muhammad Naveed and Nisar Ahmed Mirza said that Pakistan Standards & Control Authority was conducting raids on retail outlets in Islamabad which has created concerns in the business community and sought the cooperation of Chief Commissioner to stop such raids.