Demands removal of Rana Sana: Ensure electoral reforms before 2018 polls, says JI

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has demanded that electoral reforms must be ensured before the 2018 general elections in order to restore the masses confidence in the electoral process.

Addressing the participants of the JI central workshop at Mansoora, Baloch called for entrusting the law minister portfolio to some sincere person. Baloch said the people had lost confidence in the election system as the wealthy people were holding the entire elections hostage.

He said the affluent persons reach assemblies by spending billions on the elections while honest and poor political workers and leaders remain high and dry.