We are all in the same boat: Ahsan

NEW YORK: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said we are all in the same boat. If we work together, then we’ll get to our destination. Things get worse if one leaves one's own paddle and starts using the other's [paddle], Geo News reported. This was stated by Ahsan Iqbal after Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Saturday night that the armed forces pose no threat to democracy in Pakistan.

In his remarks given to the media prior to his departure from the US back to Pakistan, Ahsan Iqbal said, "I respect the emotions of soldiers and the nation but we have emotions too. Instead of being emotional, we should work together...what I said was based on how I felt as a democrat."

Ahsan Iqbal, who also holds the portfolio of the Development and Planning Ministry, said he was discussing the positive aspects about Pakistan in a World Bank meeting when it was said that you are saying one thing and the army something else. "So I was taken aback. But now the army spokesperson has given a clarification and I don't believe that a reply to his reply would be appropriate [now]."

Iqbal said: "We will have to work together. State institutions need to be on the same page. Those who want to create misconceptions and are always looking to ignite conflict must be upset [with the recent rapprochement].”

Talking about the military operations ongoing in the country, the minister said the army is doing good work in [Operation] Raddul Fasaad and giving sacrifices. He added that the government is paying for the operation by tightening its belt. He also cautioned that "if we start discriminating on race or language, then Pakistan will be divided".

All Pakistanis are like a plant, with various colours; which is its beauty, he said, adding that instead of making CPEC controversial, the Kashmir issue should be resolved. APP adds: Meanwhile, addressing office-bearers and workers of the PML-N in New York, Ahsan said Pakistan has accomplished significant economic gains and security successes over the past four years. He deplored the activities of those trying to create a discord between civilian and military leaderships, saying they would not succeed in their designs. "There was no threat to democracy," said the minister, who made a brief stopover in New York on Saturday on his way back home from Washington.

Referring to recent statements on economy, the minister said the matter had been sorted out and he had no intention to offend anyone. The minister told the audience that relations between Pakistan and the US were warming up, especially after Pakistani troops rescued an American woman and her Canadian husband.

He described President Trump''s statement on Friday in which he expressed his desire to build a much better relationship with Pakistan as a "breath of fresh air." The US and Pakistan, he said, will have a detailed discussion on all relevant issues when US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits Islamabad later this month.

The minister said US Defense Secretary James Mattis' concerns about over $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were unfounded. He said Mattis’s view that the CPEC passes through "disputed territory" came as a surprise because there was no US reaction when the Karakoram Highway was built in 1980.

In this regard, he urged the United States to use its influence and resolve the decades-old India-Pakistan dispute over Kashmir where the people were suffering worst possible atrocities at the hands of Indian occupation forces. He also urged Mattis not to look at CPEC from an Indian perspective but as an economic plan to bring peace and stability in South Asia.

The CPEC does not pose any threat to any one and all countries could derive benefits from the mega project. In his remarks, the minister said Pakistan's economy is on the upswing as it pursues the most investor-friendly policies in the region. Through PML-N government efforts, Pakistan is now rated as the fifth fastest growing economy in the world.

The minister said that remarkable progress had been made by Pakistan in the macroeconomic sector through prudent fiscal policies which have resulted in high economic growth rate. Major economic projects were under way, such as the CPEC, that would generate business opportunities for foreign investors in the upcoming years, he added. Earlier, Ruhail Dar, President of PML-N, USA, welcomed the minister.