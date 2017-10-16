Redemption lies in constitutional rule

Quite a few political parties’ frenzy to create wedge between the state institutions and the rest of political parties may prove as fatal in rocking the boat altogether. Its undertakers cannot remain unscathed of this ill-conceived and self-defeating juggernaut. This thinking of dragging the state institutions in the domestic politics for the furtherance of the party politics is deplorable and therefore may be opposed and resisted. Opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah while talking to media recently was categorical in his assertion that the PTI was responsible for dividing the Opposition that might not bode well for the democratic politics in the country. The abysmal part of this politicking is that the political leadership of almost of all shades is blaming each other for creating an environment of confrontation notwithstanding of their own part in the messy politics. They are defying the fundamentals of democratic practices, some by design and others by default. They plead to avoid this course while at the same time continue their treading on Micaville’s trajectory-- playing on both sides of the street.

In fact, many of them are playing to the gallery with the exception of PPP leadership. PPP’s unequivocal commitment to democracy is based on its ideological moorings that consider the people of the country as the ultimate stakeholders. Its track record in this count is impeccable without an exception. PPP has rejected petty politics at the expense of democracy and the constitution. Nation’s redemption lies in the constitutional rule in the country. All other roads lead to unforgiving denouements. The history of the country bears witness to this without an iota of doubt.

The department may consider suggesting to all such parties to desist from making such statements those are perceived to create such misunderstanding. This may follow the undiluted reiteration of the institution’s commitment to the constitutional rule as stated by the Army Chief during his recent meeting with the Parliamentary Committee on National Security. Inaction in this count may be construed to what is already in the public domain. Ironically, the well-known political leaders spare no opportunity in their race to win the favors flagged with misplaced hopes-- entering the corridors of power by hook or crook. Whether these were the cases of Dawn-Leaks, or Panama Papers or Foreign Minister’s recent utterance’ to put the house in order’ or even Rangers’ deployment at the Judicial Complex, all present sufficient evidences to the effect of their self-serving strategy. Their unguarded statements are neither helpful for cause of country’s politics nor of the foreign policy because such criticism gives the message across the world of the divided nation. The DG (ISPR)’s press conference meant for damage control of the sad incident at the Judicial Complex may have succeeded partially in dispelling the impression. The mere fact that he came to give an explanation may be considered sufficient to put the issue at rest and move forward to tackle the more complex issues facing the nation as stated by the Opposition Leader. Lingering the debate will only give impetus to mud-slinging on each other to the glee of our adversaries inside and outside the country.

The aftermaths of the Supreme Court’s decision on Panama Papers have, ironically, not proved so propitious for the country because it has unfolded a state of uncertainty in all walks of national life. It was surely for this reason that the PPP insisted that the issues with political overtones should be resolved in the Parliament only instead of in the streets or in Party political rallies. The incumbent Prime Minister also during the last weekend underscored the importance of resolving political issues in the Parliament. The ruling Party did not agree on the Terms of Reference of the Opposition (TORs) at that time and the matter ended up in the Apex Court that handed out the judgment inviting unprecedented criticism within and without. It was for this reason that the US Supreme Court in Baker v/s Carr case ruled that the Court ought not adjudicate on questions those are fundamentally political as opposed to legal. The perception is though the justice has been done in Panama case but it does not seen to be having been done, unfortunately. The proceedings and the merits of the decision have been criticized if not ridiculed by the international media, in particular.

The state of criticism did not stop there as it overtook the political events. The bulldozing of the bill by the PML-N specifically meant for the political revival of the disqualified prime minister was another misstep of the party that might prove injurious to the rule of law in the country and the political horizon may get murkier in the future. It has not set upbeat democratic traditions in the country. Democracy without the scrupulous adherence to the rule of law is like rule by mob. The legislation may be at variance with the decision of the Apex Court.

Pakistani politicians seem to have not learnt lesson from its volatile political history knowing well those who refuse to learn from the history hardly succeed -- the proverbial truth like written in stone. The state institutions have also not learnt from the history as their appetite of capturing and exercising the powers of other institutions way beyond the visualization in the constitution had been continuing without respite. This was the main cause of political mess and all other resultant depredations in our national life. PPP lawmakers have repeatedly been pointing out to the new threat to democracy the modus oprendi of which is to wrest control. This is dangerous tendency that divided political leadership cannot stem to its advantage. Resultantly, the anti-democratic forces may usurp the central stage forcing the same political leadership to resort to forced hibernation, waiting resuscitation spreading over many years.

The PML-N also contributed in the recent huge political mess by not giving the due importance to the Parliament. Its apathy towards the parliamentary forum was unforgiving, and now paying the heavy political price. The Parliament stood like impregnable wall against the onslaught of sit-in politics spearheaded by PTI with ‘covert’ support on its back, fueled by PAT firebrand leader and reportedly financed by PML-Q. The Parliament stood behind democracy extending unflinching support for the constitutional rule in the country. No unconstitutional political change would be allowed was the loud and clear messaging from the Parliament to the undertakers of sit-in politics. The sit-in politics and its apologists had to bite the dust and backed off with long faces. PPP being the second largest Opposition Party in the Parliament played the key role in thwarting the juggernaut against democracy. But, PML-N forgot the PPP and others and instead resorted to their witch hunting through the federal institutions.

The perception of PTI introducing the invective politics in the country is widely held to the dismay of the party as people do not endorse such politicking. The physical manifestations of dwindling popular support can be ascertained from the results of various by-elections held in the country. In fact the tide of the popularity of the party had started receding after the drudgery of sit-in politics that wasted the precious time of the nation including the postponement of the visit of the Chinese President to Pakistan. People had been watching all this with anger and disapproval. How could one afford to keep the nation at the tenterhooks for months for the wrong reasons? It was unforgiving and unforgettable for which the party may pay heavy political price in the shape of erosion of its political base. People are allergic to the tone and tenor signifying nothing but insults.

The people of KPK are already frustrated and are angry with the provincial government mired in corruption stories mainly emanating from the Party rank and file. People of KPK are known for taking the political revenge through the power of their vote as they did to the erstwhile governments for not coming up to their level of expectations. All the indications are that the party may face their wrath, and the forthcoming by-elections in Peshawar may decide the direction the wind will blow during the general elections next year. Francis Bacon in his essays writes, a layman who takes the right path outstrips the runner who takes the wrong path’. The PTI leaders should have given impressive performance in KPK to win the hearts and the minds of the people of the rest of the country instead of resorting to the impetuousness that may prove as an exercise in futility. The incumbency factor may also take its toll.

In Punjab and elsewhere, the emergence of large middle class would like to see the reign of the province and indeed of the federal level in the hands of their elected representatives. They have developed strong disapproval for the political engineering, and by-elections in NA-120 had clearly manifested the mood of the people, according to Asma Jehangir, ex-president of Supreme Court Bar Association. The emergence of vast middle class in the country is a good omen for democracy and indeed bad news for anti-democratic forces. The perception of PTI having the covert support may prove as big liability and the party needs to address this perception holistically. Otherwise be ready to face the embarrassing pitfalls.

Muhammad [email protected]