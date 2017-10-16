Asfandyar questions Imran’s ability to save country

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party’s President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Sunday, while expressing serious reservations about the recent statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, said that he could not even protect his family two times, how he would be able to save the country.

Asfandyar was addressing a big election gathering at Matani near here in support of the ANP candidate Khusdil Khan for the by-polls on NA-4, Peshawar. The gathering was also addressed by general secretary of the party Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Khushdil Khan, Arbab Tahir and others.

The ANP president also came hard on the PTI-led provincial government for what he referred to as its complete failure in delivering, while sinking the province under the burden of unprecedented loans.

He strongly condemned the PTI for its strange policies. “Those criticising us are now sitting in the lap of Muttahidda Qaumi Movement for the mere seat of the opposition leader. They were earlier too critical of MQM and had declared to file a suit against it in London. But, the lust for power made them seek its support,” he said.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had completely failed. The provincial exchequer is empty and the rulers have taken so much loans for running the government expenses and their own luxuries that had never been taken by the government in the history of the province, he added.He said that it was a matter of serious concern that the next government would face serious problems in returning these loans.

He came down hard on Chief Minister Pervez Khattak who, according to him, had more love for power and position than the province and its people and for the purpose he could betray anyone.

He was also critical of the ruling Muslim League-Nawaz. He said that Nawaz Sharif had once broken the promise he had made with Khan Abdul Wali Khan and as a result of that he had to escape to Jeddah. Now, he avoided fulfilling his promises with the Pakhtuns on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and he had to lose power due to the curses of the Pakhtun nation. He said that CPEC was no doubt a game-changer, but the government should inform the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about their share in it.

About the national political situation, he said that a confrontation among institutions was not good for anyone. The rumpus in the accountability court the other day was condemnable. “If the PML-N failed to control its workers, it would harm the democratic process,” he said.

He welcomed the resumption of talks between Pakistan and Afghanisation, saying that these talks would prove a step towards stability in the region. He said that the ANP believed from the day one that peace in both the countries was interlinked. He said that the recent visit of army chief to Afghanistan would play an important role in restoration of peace in both the countries.

The ANP president urged the workers to work hard for the success of Khushdil Khan. The victory of Khushdil Khan would prove that the NA-4 is the constituency of the followers of Bacha Khan, he said.

Monitoring Desk adds: Addressing the rally, the ANP president challenged the PTI chairman to prove corruption allegations against him. Asfandyar remarked that Imran Khan had levelled corruption allegations against him, Geo News reported.

“If Imran has strength and honour, then he should try presenting me in front of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s accountability commission,” he said.Decency in politics ended the day Imran Khan decided to become a politician, he claimed. “Imran is not a political person. No political person would ever use the words that Imran does. Imran does not know how to speak properly.”