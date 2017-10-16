Imran says he stands by army

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said he stands by the army and quipped that if they would not support the army, would India or the State Department do so.

Imran warned of launching the last street movement against the Sharifs, who he alleged were hell bent on saving their ill-gotten Rs300 billion while maligning the judiciary and the army. He said that traditional politics had brought Pakistan to the present situation, wherein the country was in debt and its passport commanded no respect internationally. He asserted that the nation was in need of new politics based on merit.

The PTI chief told a party membership convention here that they would wait and see, whether the NAB courts would be allowed to function with regard to the rulers’ corruption references and cautioned that if they persisted with obstruction of the accountability process, the PTI would bring a historic crowd in Islamabad.

Amid chants against the government and the Sharif family, Imran charged that the ‘Sharif mafia’ was desperately focused on how to avert their conviction in money laundering, as they feared this would end up in seizure of their Rs300 billion. He apprehended that they (Sharifs) could resort to any move to derail democracy as it was acceptable to them to save their wealth. “They are working on those lines to derail democracy and started derailing it when they declined to accept the Supreme Court judgement in the Panama Papers case,” he noted.

On its part, he said, the army had declared in categorical terms that it stands by the Constitution and democracy. Imran said the Sharif family would have to be answerable for Rs300 billion, while he (Nawaz) would say why was he sent home and they would appear before the court as if they had conquered the occupied Kashmir.

Imran came hard on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and dubbed him as a pseudo-intellectual who thought as if he was the Aristotle. The PTI chairman claimed that he started his career during the martial law of Ziaul Haq. He called him the biggest fraud in Pakistan.

He lauded the army’s sacrifices and said they were rendering sacrifices and the Sharifs were targeting them. “They are trying to provoke the army while it is standing with the Constitution,” he said.

Imran alleged that the rulers had done nothing but used their power to accumulate wealth and instead of spending on education and health, provision of clean drinking water and provision of justice, they spent on mega projects to shift money abroad.

Referring to the appointment of heads of state entities, he alleged that corrupt and cronies were appointed in key government departments and wondered how they would improve. He quoted the names of Ishaq Dar, Qamar Zaman and Zafar Hijazi in this connection.

Imran said the rulers had destroyed the nation with their corrupt practices. He contended that the main problem was that the powerful never thought they could ever be held accountable for their actions, as they were above the law.

“We are not able to harness the natural resources as we have no proper system. We have no system because of Nawaz and Zardari sitting on the top. They don’t want the system to be developed,” he alleged. He said how Zardari would sell tickets outside a cinema and now owned billions.

Sharing the PTI’s vision, Imran said, “We just want prosperity and alleviation of poverty.” He added that they would soon be visiting China to see how exactly they focused on alleviation of poverty.

Imran recalled that Pakistan supported the US in the war on terror after 9/11 attack. However, he said, no one asked how Pakistanis were treated in the US during that time. “Many Muslims were wrongly imprisoned on allegations of terrorism. Yet, our rulers did nothing to help these Muslims,” he lamented.

“I only believe in one leader and i.e. Muhammad Ali Jinnah... PTI’s struggle is similar to that of the nation’s founder. Quaid-i-Azam knew that Congress under the leadership of Gandhi will do nothing for the Muslims of South Asia. This is why Jinnah joined the Pakistan Muslim League,” he added. He maintained that the British rulers and Congress wanted India to remain united but Jinnah showed immense willpower and struggled for a separate nation for the Muslims.

Speaking about the party policy, Imran made it clear that only those would come up in the party who would think in a big way and think for Pakistan. The PTI chairman claimed that his was the most popular party and was touching peak of popularity presently.

The PTI convention marked the launch of PTI’s membership campaign and website. Vice chairman of the party Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed the entire nation was looking towards Imran Khan with hope and said that the people of Punjab and Sindh were unhappy with the PML-N and PPP. “The PPP government has given nothing to people of Sindh except disappointment,” he charged.

The PTI leader conceded that much attention could not be given to Sindh but claimed that the landscape in Sindh would be changing in the next general elections. He alleged that the Centre was doing injustice to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, in his speech, PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen praised Imran and said that PTI was a product of Imran Khan’s efforts. He claimed the party would achieve victory in the next general elections.

Tareen said the party activists were working on improving the party’s website so that all information regarding the party was readily available including all the profiles of members and press releases.

A scuffle broke out between the party’s members and organisers as the workers wanted to enter the premises from the main gate, which was reserved only for VIPs. The workers were trying to seek entry from the same gate, from where Imran was to enter.