Afghan air force gets its own Black Hawk choppers

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: Parked at a military runway in Afghanistan near other aircraft used in the fight against the Taliban, the grey-green helicopter appears unremarkable at first blush.

A second look at the UH-60 Black Hawk reveals a vital distinction: the US Army´s insignia has vanished, replaced by the triangular logo of the Afghan security forces.

The fully refurbished chopper arrived here at Kandahar Airfield last month, the first of 159 the United States plans to give the Afghans to help turn the war in their favor. “What you have here is a tried and true capability,” US Air Force Colonel Armando Fiterre told reporters on a recent visit to the Kandahar air base in southern Afghanistan.

With the Afghanistan war turning 16 this month, the United States is looking to flip what officials have been calling a “stalemate” with the Taliban into a winning strategy that will force the insurgents to the negotiating table.

US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of more than 3,000 additional troops, on top of the 11,000 already there, to train and advise Afghan security forces.

And Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has overseen a loosening of restrictions on when the US military can attack insurgents.