ACS Fata yet to comply with president’s directives

Enhancement of education expenses for Fata students

PESHAWAR: The additional chief secretary Fata has failed to comply with the direction of the President of Pakistan even after the passage of four months to consider and decide the representation of Fata students living as internally displaced persons (IDPs) about enhancement of their education expenses from the agency’s Endowment Fund.

“We have been waiting for justice and compliance of the President of Pakistan’s decision in our appeal since June 2017,” Laila Afridi and Shehla Afridi, the Fata students living as (IDPs), told The News on Sunday.

The six sisters from Khyber Agency including Laila Afridi and Shehla Afridi, both students of MA Political Science, third year student Sidra Afridi, first year student Savaira Afridi, 7th class student Hamaila Afridi and fourth grader Ambar Afridi have been fighting for getting their due rights and share from the agency’s Welfare Fund to continue their education.

In their representation decided by the President of Pakistan, they had claimed they were living as IDPs but were getting Rs9,000 only as educational expenditure per month while the authorities were providing Rs20, 000 to 50,000 per student from the agency’s Fund to students from influential families.

Deciding the representation made by the Fata students on June 5, 2017 against the decision of Federal Ombudsman in the complaint of the students, President Mamnoon Hussain observed that under the circumstances the present case needed to be re-examined and decided afresh by the competent authority as to whether diversion of all resources to medical expenditures was unjustified or otherwise, and as to whether some amount is required to be incurred for education sector, especially for the IDPs of the area.

“Therefore, it will be in the fitness of things that the matter is forwarded to the secretary SAFRON administratively concerned with Fata for reconsideration of the case in the light of observations given in the decision and decision be given afresh within two months after providing an opportunity of hearing to all concerned and without being influenced of earlier stance of the agency,” is how the President of Pakistan decided the representation made by the students.

Accordingly, it was stated that the President was pleased to accept the representation of the complainants and forward it to secretary SAFRON for further action in the matter.

It was also observed in the decision that the complainants are continuing their education in Peshawar despite being IDPs due to law and order situation. It said the complainants should be appreciated so as to encourage all similarly placed girls to continue their education and become educated citizens of the country.

Inayatullah Afridi, father of the students, said that four months had passed after the decision by the President of Pakistan directing the additional chief secretary (ACS) Fata to consider the representation of the students and make fresh decision.

Both the secretary SAFRON and Director Legal, Arshad Ali Chaudhry from President House issued reminder and directions to ACS Fata to decide the representation immediately as

the deadline given to him for deciding the case had already passed.

The brief facts of the case are that the complainant students approached the Federal Ombudsman on January 11, 2017 against the decision of political administration of Khyber Agency.

They stated that they are permanent residents of Khyber Agency, but were residing as IDPs in Peshawar due to the military operation in their native area.

“However, the political authorities have granted only Rs9,000 for their education, which is insufficient. They have requested for more compensation through Endowment Fund on a par with their educational expenses. They sought intervention of the Federal Ombudsman to redress their grievances,” the decision said.

However, the political agent Khyber Agency replied that it is an administrative set-up for management and not a charity donor organisation.

The Federal Ombudsman rejected the appeal of

the students with observation that utilization of the funds was totally an administrative matter.

“Keeping in view the poverty of the people of the area, an Endowment Fund was established from its own resources to extend financial support to the deserving poor patients as well as students. Initially, the target of Rs200 million as seed money was fixed and it was decided that the profit would be utilized at the rate of 70 percent for medical support of chronic diseases and 30 percent for educational support,” the decision said.

It added that the fund had collected Rs120 million and the entire amount was being utilised for the medical treatment of poor thalassemia patients.