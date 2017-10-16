Man kills mother after a verbal clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A man killed his mother after a verbal clash with her in Mian Gujjar area here on Sunday.
Police said one Anwar Zeb opened fire on her mother Shamsul Huda after a verbal clash, killing her on the spot. A neighbor was also wounded in the indiscriminate firing. Police later conducted raids and arrested the accused with the weapon used in the incident.
