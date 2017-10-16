Mon October 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

October 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Man kills wife, nephew for honour

Man kills wife, nephew for honour

MINGORA: A man shot dead his wife and nephew in Kabal tehsil in Swat district on Sunday.

Police officials said the one Mamond gunned down his wife and nephew Sardar Hussain in Manezai Bacha Killay for allegedly having illicit relations. The police arrested the accused and started investigation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement