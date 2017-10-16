Man kills wife, nephew for honour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: A man shot dead his wife and nephew in Kabal tehsil in Swat district on Sunday.
Police officials said the one Mamond gunned down his wife and nephew Sardar Hussain in Manezai Bacha Killay for allegedly having illicit relations. The police arrested the accused and started investigation.
MINGORA: A man shot dead his wife and nephew in Kabal tehsil in Swat district on Sunday.
Police officials said the one Mamond gunned down his wife and nephew Sardar Hussain in Manezai Bacha Killay for allegedly having illicit relations. The police arrested the accused and started investigation.
Comments