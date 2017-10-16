Arrested Waseem was one of main suspects: police

Knife attacks

KARACHI: DIG Sultan Ali Khowaja, the focal person for the probe into the Jauhar knife attacks, issued a statement late on Sunday night on behalf of Sindh IGP AD Khowaja clarifying that Waseem, the man arrested from Mandi Bahauddin, was one of the main suspects but not the only one.

In the statement, the officer said it was necessary to arrest Waseem for interrogation since his modus operandi had been similar in his attacks in Chichawatni and Sahiwal with particular reference to selection of victim and use of a sharp instrument. However, the officer added, other suspects were also being interrogated and the police’s line of investigation remained open to other potential suspects too.