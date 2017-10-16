Inclusion of older people in social security framework gains attention

Old Age Security

Islamabad: Pakistan is in the process of drafting a national policy framework for social protection in consonance with its commitments to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). While it does so, it is time that the draft framework is reviewed to ensure inclusion of the estimated over 1.2 million population of older women and men in the country.

In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed key successes in the form of legislation for older people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Senior Citizen’s Act 2014), Sindh (Sindh Senior Citizen’s Welfare Act 2014), and Baclohistan (Senior Citizen’s Welfare Act 2017). These legislations also talk about social provisions for older people in Pakistan. Recognizing the need to bring synergies in these legislations and the social protection framework, a national dialogue on the subject will be held today (Monday) to coincide with the International Day of Older People.

Organized by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, in collaboration with Help Age International, the dialogue is titled ‘Secure and Dignified Old Age for All: Older People Inclusive Social Protection Framework for Pakistan.’

The session is expected to sensitize stakeholders about the importance of social protection in old age. It will also seek inputs on the social protection framework for Pakistan to ascertain whether it fits into the future, where the country will have an increased number of older people. The event will also seek commitments from policy makers on concrete actions on security old age i.e., legislation for older people’s social security and their inclusion in the social security framework.

Population ageing is one of the key trends of the 21st century with wide implications for all aspects of society. Around the world, two people celebrate their 60th birthday every second. By 2050, first time in human history, there will be more older people than children under 15 years of age. In 2012, as many as 810 million people were aged 60 and over, accounting for the 11.5% of the global population. The number is projected to reach 1 billion in less than 10 years and more than double by 2050, reaching 2 billion and accounting for 22% of the global population.

Population ageing is happening in all regions and countries at various levels of development. Of the current 15 countries with more than 10 million older persons, seven are developing countries, Pakistan being one of them.

Majority of the people in Pakistan have informal employments and approximately 10% of the total employed population are working with the government. Hence, people who are not working with the government sector are not entitled to any pension and free health coverage. Studies reveal that older people in Pakistan live vulnerable lives due to their exclusion from social protection programmes and policies. At the end of the day, it all trickles down to how governments choose to address challenges and maximize opportunities for a growing older population.

Pakistan had ratified the Madrid Plan of Action for Older People back in 1992. However, the implementation of this action plan has remained very slow and sporadic. The country is also committed to rhe Agenda 2030 and SDGs. The issue of ageing is directly related to 11 out of 17 SGDs and also reflected clearly in the same. ‘Leave no one behind’—a key theme of the SDGs, aims at making all development policies and actions inclusive of all people. Under SDG 1, Target 1.3 states “Implement nationally appropriate social protection systems and measures for all, including floors, and by 2030 achieve substantial coverage of the poor and the vulnerable.”

The stakeholders of the dialogue include all key ministries at the federal level i.e., Planning and Development, Health, Human Rights, Finance, State Bank, BISP, Pakistan Baitul Mal, EOBI, CA&DD, and the National Council on Social Welfare; international partners such as World Bank, ILO, DFID, UNFPA, Population Council and British Council, academic institutions like the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, and PMAS University of Arid Agriculture; media and civil society representatives; member of micro-finance network, CRDO, SRSO, PPAF, PNCA, Senior Citizens’ Foundation, Pensioners Association, SDPI and other INGOs.